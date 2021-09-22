Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas tears into Disney’s Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

If you’re a fan of the original “Star Wars” trilogy, you are very familiar with the work of editor Marcia Lucas. Having won an Oscar for her work on ‘A New Hope,’ Lucas (who was married to George Lucas until 1983) would go on to contribute to the editing of both sequels, ‘Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi.’ But since then, she hasn’t worked on a “Star Wars” project, and she certainly is no fan of what Disney has done with the franchise in its most recent entries.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO