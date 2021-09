England will decide in the next 48 hours whether their planned Twenty20 internationals in Pakistan will go ahead after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country over security concerns.The Black Caps were due to play Pakistan later on Friday in the first of three one-day internationals in Rawalpindi before moving to Lahore for a five-match Twenty20 series, but pulled out of the tour on the morning of the first match.New Zealand Cricket said the team would return home “following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground”.The...

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO