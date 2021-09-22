CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 9.22.21

By FloridaPolitics.com
southfloridareporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rays are up with 10 games left to go. Breaking overnight — “Miami federal judge blocks Florida from enforcing ban on ‘sanctuary cities’” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — A federal judge blocked Florida from enforcing a ban on so-called sanctuary cities, declaring portions of a law unconstitutional and tinged with “discriminatory motives.” The ruling struck down a key portion of the 2019 law that prohibits local and state officials from adopting “sanctuary” policies for undocumented migrants, a main focus for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who vowed to ban “sanctuary cities” in Florida when running for Governor in 2018 even though there were none in the state. The judge also blocked the state from enforcing a provision in the law requiring law enforcement officers and agencies to “use best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law” when acting within their official duties.

southfloridareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump loses Arizona once again

The draft report of the Arizona election audit of Maricopa County showed, once again, that former President Donald Trump lost the state. In a logical world, Republicans would quit listening to the confirmed loser as he continues to complain about his loss. A draft report of the findings shared with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — On second thought …

Senate Health Policy Chair Manny Diaz made waves this week when he suggested his committee could reopen the book on vaccine mandates. Not to reconsider his and other GOP lawmakers’ opposition to the policy requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend school or hold a government job — that’s pretty much locked in under current state laws and executive orders, with some facing legal challenges.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Upcoming Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corrine Brown
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Fox’s Chris Wallace confronts Texas governor over claim that he will ‘eliminate’ rape

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace sparred with Texas’ Republican governor over his state’s new ban on abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, even in the case of rape or incest.Speaking with Greg Abbott via satellite on Sunday, Mr Wallace questioned whether it was “reasonable” to only allow a rape victim six weeks from the point of first becoming pregnant to decide to obtain an abortion and go through with scheduling and receiving the procedure, which for many women can mean a long journey to one of the state’s few clinics.“Is it reasonable to say to somebody who...
ENTERTAINMENT
Orlando Sentinel

4 Central Florida restaurants shut down last week

Four Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of Sept. 19-25, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange County Robinson Restaurant at 301 W Main St. in Apopka shut down on Sept. 23. Inspectors found 14 violations, six of which were a high priority. Those violations included raw animal food stored over ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Florida Department#Un#Harvard Law#Rays#The Miami Herald#Fhca#Leadingage Florida#Democratic#White Republicans#Dems#The New York Times#Democrats#House#Florida Tax Credit#The Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
MSNBC

Trump's Republican tyranny of the minority is entering a terrifying new phase

A Fox News poll released last week found that 67 percent of voters support requiring teachers and students to wear masks in schools. Even in the “reddish” state of Florida, a Quinnipiac University poll last month found that 60 percent of people there favor school mask mandates. This makes great sense given that Covid-19 hospital admissions for children recently reached their highest levels since the start of the pandemic, and the American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 240,000 pediatric Covid cases between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host Begs MAGA Obsessives: Please Stop Attacking Me

Fox News host Howard Kurtz has urged MAGA fanatics to stop going after him for reporting on the ultimately pointless Republican-led Arizona election “audit” that found President Joe Biden’s margin of victory against Donald Trump was actually bigger than originally thought. In a humbling result for Trump and his most ardent supporters, the conspiracy-theory-driven recount of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County showed last week that Biden won by 360 more votes than reported in the first count. Kurtz hit out at Trump fans for hammering him for reporting on the result, writing: “A little sad that when the GOP-commissioned and Trump-ally-funded Arizona audit found Biden got 99 more votes, people attack me & the media. Raising questions about possible errors & fraud is not the same as proving them, and was reported. This is our tribal politics today.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

'Swift chariots of democracy': all aboard Washington's secret subway

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists. The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century. It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone. "Children love it so there are always senators who are willing to bring family members with young children, nieces and nephews, to ride on it," Dan Holt, an assistant historian at the Senate Historical Office, told AFP.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy