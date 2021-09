A cold front will pass through the state today. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there will be the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. At this point, we don’t expect severe weather, but some storms could produce a brief downpour and some gusty winds. Areas to the south of Connecticut are in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds, and that area barely clips extreme Southwestern Fairfield County. Today will be mild and briefly more humid. Highs will be in the low and mid-70s, and dew points will briefly rise into the 60s. The air will start to dry out later tonight.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO