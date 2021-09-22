CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo, Timberlake and other celebs invest in Boston rowing company

By Sam Mintz
Boston Business Journal
A bevy of celebrities are investing in Cambridge-based Hydrow, a rowing technology startup aiming to become the Peloton of its sport. Grammy-winning artists Lizzo and Justin Timberlake are among the latest investors to throw in funds. The company has cumulatively raised $200 million, it announced Tuesday. Other previously undisclosed investors include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and comedians Whitney Cummings and Kevin Hart.

