Lizzo, Timberlake and other celebs invest in Boston rowing company
A bevy of celebrities are investing in Cambridge-based Hydrow, a rowing technology startup aiming to become the Peloton of its sport. Grammy-winning artists Lizzo and Justin Timberlake are among the latest investors to throw in funds. The company has cumulatively raised $200 million, it announced Tuesday. Other previously undisclosed investors include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and comedians Whitney Cummings and Kevin Hart.www.bizjournals.com
