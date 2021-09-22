CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Top Places to Take a Scenic Fall Color Chairlift Ride in Michigan

By Lisa Marie
Cars 108
Cars 108
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving throughout the state in the fall is like watching art come to life. Yes, the color tours of the Mitten state are fabulous, but have your ever taken it all in from above?

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

Short’s Brewing Company’s Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is Back

For the third year in a row, Short's is once again serving a Michigan-influenced beer. Even though I'm a summer guy and really don't love the winter, there are a few things I don't mind about the fall. Watching football, making chili, Halloween, and drinking beer are some of my favorites. And when it comes to beer, Michigan is one of the best places to be. With so many breweries, the options are endless and a lot of times seasonal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

11 Reasons To Love Fall In Michigan – Or At Least Like It

I am not someone who loves to see summer end.You will never hear me complain that it is too hot, but I do complain about it being too cold. I love being outside in shorts, not a sweater. I'll take a barbecue over a bowl of chili. Nonetheless, living in Michigan we cannot escape the changing of the seasons.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ironwood, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Cars 108

New Sam Adams Beer is So Potent It’s Illegal in 15 States, but Not Michigan

Potent and pricey is the best was to describe the soon to be released beer by Samuel Adams, but for true beer lovers it's worth it. In a statement Thursday, Samuel Adams announced the release date for the highly anticipated Utopias beer.. The specialty of the Boston based brewery is released only every two years. This,the 12th version of Utopias, is barrel-aged and finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries, including Michigan's Balaton fruit, coveted by foodies for their tart-sweet flavor in pies, cherry preserves and wine. We love the little Michigan connection with the cherries.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

New Arrival Orphaned Grizzly Cub Makes Best Friend At Detroit Zoo

What could have had a sad ending, is now nothing short of happy tears and cuteness overload. An orphaned grizzly bear cub from Tok, Alaska has found a brand new home, and a new best friend, at the Detroit Zoo. The little guy is named Jebbie, a name given to him by the local residents who saw him wandering alone near a neighborhood in June. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) took him in for care, and made arrangements to transfer him to the Detroit Zoo.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Michigan Hoping to Become First State With Wireless Charging Road

Earlier this month I told you how Michigan was the first state in the country to have a paved road. It was in 1909 and it just so happened to be a mile stretch on Woodward Ave in Detroit. Well, if all goes according to plan, history will repeat itself when Michigan becomes the first state with a mile of wireless charging road.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Colors#Take A Ride#Chairlift#Pure Michigan#Short S Brewing Company#Hemlock
Cars 108

Whose Live Anyway Tour Includes Five Michigan Dates

I think most people are aware of the television show Who's Line Is It Anyway? If you are not, it is a improvisational show that aired on ABC from 1998 to 2007. The show was first hosted by Drew Cary and later Aisha Tyler. Apparently it will be returning to TV next month. I had no idea until I started researching the Whose Live Anyway Tour.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

The Most Entertaining Mansion in America Has a Lazy River, Ferris Wheel and More (PHOTOS)

Truly fit for a kid at heart, the most entertaining mansion in America has a lazy river, Ferris wheel and so much more inside. Being bored wouldn't ever be an option if you lived in the U.S.'s most entertaining mansion, which is absolutely massive. This mansion near St. Louis has it all — from a lazy river to a two-story library and its very own Ferris Wheel. Seriously, it's like a theme park!
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
Cars 108

25 Now Defunct Genesee County Bars We Miss and What They Are Now

Time for a trip down memory lane. Nightlife in Genesee County was much different 20 years ago. The days of packed nightclubs and late-night pubs are over. With the emergence of cell phones, Tinder, and cheap cases of Natty Light, no one really has to go out anymore. Today's kids can still achieve the same amount of filth and regret by using the three things listed above.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy