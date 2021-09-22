Kadarius Toney's career with Giants begins with a lot of noise, little production
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It may be early in New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney's career, but the head-scratching incidents outnumber the catches so far. That is not ideal for a first-round pick whose maiden practice ended prematurely because he was wearing cleats that were the wrong size. The drama hasn’t dissipated since, and the production hasn't pushed the nonsense to the background.www.espn.com
Comments / 1