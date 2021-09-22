CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Repeat prescribing and SMR overhaul as review finds one in 10 scrips unnecessary

By Salaried GP
gponline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA government-commissioned review led by chief pharmaceutical officer Dr Keith Ridge found that 'it is possible that at least 10% of the total number of prescription items in primary care need not have been issued'. Reductions in prescribing of antibiotics over recent years and work to tackle overprescribing in care...

www.gponline.com

Comments / 0

Related
gponline.com

BMA demands priority access for key workers as fuel shortage threatens NHS care

The warning comes after days of long queues at petrol stations amid panic buying triggered by supply problems that left some service stations running dry. GPs have raised concerns that without fuel, healthcare staff and other key workers are struggling to get to work - while some patients are already reported to have been unable to attend appointments because of a lack of petrol.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Health workers need to be prioritised or patient care will be ‘compromised,’ No 10 warned

Health workers need to be prioritised during the current fuel crisis or patient care will be “compromised”, the government has been warned.As pumps run dry across the country due to an outbreak of panic buying, reports have emerged of doctors and medical staff being unable to drive into work.The British Medical Association (BMA) said that “there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs”, while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said healthcare services that are “already struggling” with staffing shortages “cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel”.Campaign group...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Guardian

Government review finds 10% of drugs dispensed in England are pointless

Ministers have ordered a crackdown on overprescribing of medicines after a review found one in 10 drugs dispensed by GPs and pharmacists are pointless and potentially harmful. Family doctors will be told to boost the use of social prescribing, such as gardening, walking or volunteering. They are also being urged to call millions of patients in for medication reviews to see whether there are any pills they can stop taking.
HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle Pharmacy Reinstates Appointment-Only System For All COVID-19 Vaccinations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle Pharmacy has announced they are reinstating their appointment-only policy for all COVID-19 vaccinations. Effective immediately, the pharmacy is asking anyone that wants a COVID-19 vaccination to make an appointment online. Appointments for a vaccine can be made at this link. “​In an effort to ensure timely access to those who have previously received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and qualify for a Pfizer booster dose under the CDC’s September 24 booster guidance, Giant Eagle Pharmacy will return to an appointment-only system,” the pharmacy said in a statement. Giant Eagle is able to provide Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now to anyone that qualifies. That includes: Residents of long-term care facilities aged 18 and older Patients 65 and older Patients 18-64 with underlying medical conditions Patients 18-64 working in a setting where the burden of COVID-19 infection and risk of transmission is high, including essential workers, unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person More information on COVID-19 booster shots can be found on the CDC’s website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
scitechdaily.com

Drug (Cocaine, Methamphetamine, or Nicotine) Withdrawal Morphs Brain Communication Networks in Mice

Withdrawal from three different drugs shuffles brain networks in similar fashion. Zeroing in on specific brain regions when studying drug and alcohol abuse simplifies research but may leave out important insights. In fact, the landscape of the entire brain reorganizes during withdrawal, potentially hindering communication between regions, according to new research in mice published in eNeuro.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Community Care#Medical Treatment#Healthcare System#Health Care#Smr#Rcgp#Gps#Nhs
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Pharmacies Offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For Eligible Individuals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health leaders are hopeful that the rollout of booster doses of vaccines will help in the fight against COVID-19. Those doses are available for certain groups of people as stores and medical offices open this morning. Walgreens is one of many locations who are offering booster shots for those who are eligible. You can schedule an appointment or walk-in and get the vaccine booster. Other pharmacies and doctors are also administering a third dose of the vaccine to patients. The medical director at Central Outreach gave out several booster doses on Monday, but says the response hasn’t been overwhelming because many people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
SCIENCE
Colorado Newsline

Drug affordability board must stand with patients, not Big Pharma

As a patient advocate and a father of three, I’ve had the recent opportunity to share my story with Colorado’s elected officials about my struggle to afford prescription drugs at press conferences and legislative hearings. As a result, I’m thrilled that my family and I are celebrating a big win here in Colorado — the […] The post Drug affordability board must stand with patients, not Big Pharma appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
gponline.com

Face-to-face GP appointments on demand 'unachievable', warns RCGP chair

Asked whether NHS patients have a 'right' to see their GP in person, college chair Professor Martin Marshall told MPs he had heard calls for this to be the case. But he told the House of Commons health select committee: 'There is no point in saying you have a right if it is undeliverable - and it is essentially undeliverable at the moment because of the workload pressures.'
HEALTH
Telegraph

Every prosecution under emergency Covid powers was wrong, review finds

Every prosecution brought using controversial powers introduced at the start of the coronavirus pandemic has been wrongful, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) data show. All 292 charges under the Coronavirus Act had been withdrawn in court, or overturned after innocent people were incorrectly charged in England and Wales. The powers allowing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nutraingredients-usa.com

Review finds support for cognitive health benefits of prebiotics

A new review makes the case that prebiotic oligosaccharides could play a role in brain health via metabolites circulating in the blood and neural feedback mechanisms. The new review is the work of researchers based in Bengaluru, India and in North Dakota in the US. The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology​.
HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Freethink

Antiviral reduces COVID-19 hospitalizations by 87%

The antiviral drug remdesivir, approved to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, can also prevent people from ending up in the hospital at all, if given early, according to a new randomized trial. The problem is that the drug still has to be given as an IV infusion, which is hard to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer launches mRNA flu vaccine trial

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Monday it had begun a clinical trial to test an influenza vaccine designed with the same mRNA technology behind its successful Covid-19 shot. "The Covid-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy