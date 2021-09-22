Why back to school shouldn’t mean a return to poor connectivity
With mass home learning firmly in the rear view mirror, schools, colleges and universities are getting back to ‘normal’, or should we be saying a ‘new normal’ with the implementation of hybrid working schemes? The global pandemic will be remembered for many reasons and the rapid transition to online learning is just one of them. No stranger to the benefits of online content to enrich the learning experience and support multiple styles of learning, the Education sector knows the importance of high speed, reliable campus wide networks.www.techradar.com
