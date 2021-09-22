Why back to school shouldn’t mean a return to poor connectivity

As we begin another school year in the midst of a pandemic, there has been a great deal of focus on what occurs in our schools. Health and safety protocols have been part of heated debates, as has curriculum and issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a veteran educator with over two decades in K-12 and public higher education, I would like to clarify some of the misinformation being communicated about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), share how it is taught in my own classroom, and explain why this is such a crucial component of our children’s comprehensive education.

