Celebrations

Celebrate the Moon Festival with mooncakes

By JANE AMMESON HP Food Columnist
Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrated in the middle of the eighth lunar month, the Moon Festival – also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival and the Mooncake Festival – is the second most important Asian holiday after the Lunar New Year. “It originated in China over 3,000 years ago,” says Celina Bevelhymer, who loves sharing...

www.heraldpalladium.com

