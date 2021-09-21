CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalia, IL

Gloria E. Rollinger

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria E. Rollinger, 95, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, IL. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, Vandalia, IL with Pastor Brad Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials: St. James Lutheran Church, and/or Fayette Co. Y.M.C.A. Building Fund, both of Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, IL
State
Illinois State
Vandalia, IL
Obituaries
City
Mulberry Grove, IL
City
Vandalia, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Fox News

Ted Cruz backs NBA players' vaccine status positions

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, expressed his support for a handful of NBA players who defended their position on the coronavirus vaccine as well as LeBron James who said he wasn’t going to influence any player or teammate one way or the other on the jab. Cruz, who has mostly been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

House braces for infrastructure vote that progressive Democrats vow to block

WASHINGTON — The House is bracing for a much-anticipated vote on a major infrastructure bill that doesn't appear to have the support it needs to pass. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that she wants it to pass Thursday, but she left wiggle room to delay the vote. The legislation, which passed the Senate last month, is opposed by scores of progressive Democratic lawmakers, who say they want progress on legislation to bolster the social safety net, called Build Back Better, to come first.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Pedro#Fayette County Hospital#Il#St James Lutheran Church#Fayette Co#Y M C A Building Fund#Dwight L Rosa Augusta
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy