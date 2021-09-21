Gloria E. Rollinger
Gloria E. Rollinger, 95, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, IL. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, Vandalia, IL with Pastor Brad Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021, 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials: St. James Lutheran Church, and/or Fayette Co. Y.M.C.A. Building Fund, both of Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.www.vandaliaradio.com
