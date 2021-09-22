CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Clearer advice expected Wednesday on COVID-19 booster shots

By Kasey Cunningham, WRAL reporter
WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the public could get a big update on the future of COVID-19 booster shots. The two federal agencies that will influence the decision, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are both expected to weigh in. The main discussion at 10 a.m....

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Booster#Americans#Covid
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says FDA

The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in the respiratory tract," say the doctors at UC Davis. Read on to see if you have signs of a COVID infection, as listed in the FDA document—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC San Diego

Rollout of COVID-19 Booster Shots Could Be Delayed

The first round of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are scheduled to be rolled out in one week, but some local public health officials say the effort may not go as planned. The Biden administration set Sept. 20 as its target date to begin rolling out booster shots for all qualified Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
6abc

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday afternoon at the White House just days after booster doses were approved by federal health officials. The president received his first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of his inauguration in January. The 78-year-old president qualified...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy