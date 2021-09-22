CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear about the Difficult Scoliosis Surgeries That Changed One Woman’s Life

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdore suffered from a 114-degree curvature of the spine. Orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed shares what he did over the course of two surgeries to correct her spinal curve, which was squeezing her lungs and her heart. Adore thanks Dr. Melamed for changing her life. Will Going Braless Cause...

Washington Times-Herald

Anderson woman gets life-changing relief, new freedoms from urinary therapy

ANDERSON — Life has changed for Cassandra Ryle, a 66-year-old Anderson resident who, until two months ago, had to structure her days based on her proximity to the nearest bathroom. Ryle suffered from an overactive bladder — a diagnosis given to an estimated 33 million Americans, according to the American...
ANDERSON, IN
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Update: What Happens to Fully Vaccinated People Getting Hospitalized?

Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
Woman's World

The Sneaky Cause of Memory Loss That Could Lead to Dementia — And 3 Ways to Prevent It

New research suggests memory loss is an early symptom of high blood pressure. Here, easy ways to lower your risk of blood pressure problems and eliminate brain blips. Hypertension has long been known as a “silent” disease, but new research shows that it does have one surprising early symptom: memory loss. “Prior research shows that high blood pressure is a key risk factor in developing dementia later in life,” says Natasha Bhuyan, M.D., a family physician in Phoenix. “These findings indicate that blood pressure plays a role in memory as early as age 50.” Indeed, adults with high blood pressure were four times more likely to develop early memory loss. Why? Blood pressure–related problems can lead to loss of blood flow to the brain, starving brain cells of the oxygen and nutrients they need to function properly. Prescription medications are the gold standard for high blood pressure, but the drugs aren’t without side effects, ranging from insomnia to dizziness. The good news: You can take steps to tackle hypertension and reduce brain blips today with these natural strategies.
HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

Meet a Husband and Wife Divided by the COVID Vaccine

Heather and her husband Ben have different views on getting the COVID vaccine. Ben, who argues that he has antibodies after having COVID and doesn’t need the vaccine, has agreed to take an antibody test for The Doctors. Find out his response when the test comes back showing that he has no antibodies in his system.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thedoctorstv.com

Woman’s Unvaccinated Husband Died a Week after Heading to the Hospital

Brittany and her husband Brad were hesitant about getting the vaccine, but they were both shocked when they tested positive for COVID-19. Brad, who had diabetes and high blood pressure, became very sick and went to the hospital. She shares after a few days it went from COVID to pneumonia to Brad being on dialysis and then septic. Brittany lost her husband and implores others to get the vaccine.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ScienceAlert

The Common Kitchen Ingredient That Could Help if Your Child Swallows a Battery

Every day, and thousands of times a year in the US, a kid swallows a battery. In the last 20 years or so, this dangerous and sometimes fatal accident has actually become significantly more common in children, and severe injuries caused by button battery ingestion (BBI) have led to a marked increase in hospitalizations. Thankfully, in most such cases the item ends up passing harmlessly through the patient's digestive tract. However, even tiny batteries can cause tremendous damage if they get stuck in the esophagus. Young children up to six years of age are most at risk of BBI complications due to their...
LIFESTYLE
roi-nj.com

The goal: Changing gynecologic surgery for the better

Traditional open gynecologic surgery has for many years been the standard approach to many gynecologic procedures, even though it can result in pain, trauma and a long recovery process. For women facing gynecologic surgery, the experience of post-operative pain, discomfort and extended time away from normal daily activities that usually...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Wbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: New surgery to alleviate lower back, leg pain

There's a new surgery to alleviate lower back and leg pain. Mercy Medical Center neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Park pioneered the new minimally invasive spinal fusion procedure called OptiLIF. The incision to access the patient's spine is about the width of a common soda straw. It allows the surgeon to avoid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Krystylle L. Richardson of Life Innovation Academy: “Your life and my life can change drastically with just one connection.”

Connection Innovation – Harness The Power of Connection On The Path to Success With Krystylle L. Richardson, Founder Of Life Innovation Academy. Fostering beneficial and positive connections with those around us is a skill, one that can move our lives forward by leaps and bounds. Krystylle L. Richardson, is the founder of Life Innovation Academy. She is also a wealth innovation strategist, invention innovator, international speaker, best-selling author, TV show host, and more. Through her various platforms, she coaches and guides other people to reach their full potential, embrace innovation, build wealth, and live a life of true purpose. As the mind behind wealth innovation strategies, and freedom formulas, Richardson has worked with a wide variety of clients worldwide over the last 40 years and is well known for her amazing attitude and extensive knowledge. She is known as “The Mindset, Leadership & Wealth Transformer and Untapped Income Coach”. Along with being a Wealth Innovation Strategist on the weekends and evenings, she is an International Quality and Regulatory Exec for Healthcare. She believes that exploring creative thinking and innovative solutions is just as important in healthcare as it is in our personal lives. Her intense drive to see people live their best life, propels her to use her non-Healthcare time to create impact globally as the founder of Life Innovation Academy and per non-profit Full Color Movement International.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

