Just when you thought life was getting back to normal, there’s worrying news that food supply shortages could happen in the next few days and weeks. The potential shortages are linked to a reduced supply of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a vital part of the food supply chain, as it’s used to stun animals humanely before slaughter, extend the shelf life of chilled foods through vacuum packing, and put the bubbles into fizzy drinks – both of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties. And, to add to that problem, there’s also a shortage of HGV drivers needed to transport food.

