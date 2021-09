Valori Robinson was sitting in the Kansas City airport, travel plans delayed by forces outside her control. She had planned to take the MO-X bus from the airport to Columbia to watch her son — Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson — play for the Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Faced with the frustration of waiting hours for the next departing bus, she glanced around at her immediate surroundings. That’s when her eyes found a familiar logo.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO