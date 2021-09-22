CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Eminem Getting Ready to Drop The Marshall Mathers LP III?

By Aleia Woods
 6 days ago
Eminem surprised fans with the surprise release of his last January, and now people are speculating that he might pull another unheralded album drop next month. Based on what appears to be some social media digging done on an Eminem Reddit account, supporters of the Detroit-bred rapper are pointing to hints that could back the idea that Em might actually be delivering a new LP, possibly The Marshall Mathers LP III, on Oct. 1.

Lil Baby Calls Out Jeweler for Allegedly Selling Him Fake Watch

UPDATE: (Sept. 18) Rafaello and Co. has released a statement to XXL following Lil Baby's claims that the jeweler sold him a fake watch. "We do stand on our name just like he does that’s why today he got those four rings for free and his money back because we didn’t do our homework on the watch and we take Full responsibility for that. But it didn’t happen intentionally and he knows that for a fact," the statement begins.
XXXTentacion and Lil Peep Sued for Copyright Infringement Over ‘Falling Down’

XXXTentacion and Lil Peep are being sued by a singer-songwriter who claims the two late artists copied his song for their 2018 posthumous joint song "Falling Down." According to documents obtained by XXL, Richard Jaden Hoff, formerly known as K.R.I.O., filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the late rhymers, claiming that a guitar riff from his song "Under My Breath" was sampled by production team Invisible Men or IIVI (producers Jason Pebworth, George Astasio and Jon Shave) as well as Mike WiLL Made-It and John Cunningham, who are all named as producers on the track "Falling Down." Cunningham is XXXTentacion's longtime producer and friend.
Drake Blocks Lil Nas X From Getting a No. 1 Album

Lil Nas X's hopes at getting his first No. 1 album have been dashed by Drake's dominance. On Sunday (Sept. 26), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200 chart, which reveals Drake's Certified Lover Boy album has retained the top spot on the chart, blocking Lil Nas X's Montero from debuting at No. 1. CLB continues to do numbers for the third week in a row, notching 171,000 equivalent album sales. That total includes an additional 4,000 traditional album sales.
Watch Kanye West Netflix Documentary Series Trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for an upcoming documentary about Kanye West titled Jeen-Yuhs. The streaming giant premiered the trailer on Saturday (Sept. 25) on YouTube. The two-minute clip shows throwback footage from 2002 that features a young Kanye West and Mos Def rapping the lyrics to what would eventually become "Two Words," off Kanye's debut album, The College Dropout.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, G-Eazy, Lakeyah and More – New Projects This Week

As hip-hop heads kick their feet up and prepare for the weekend, a number of rap's finest are delivering some sounds to accompany these next couple of days of relaxation. YoungBoy Never Broke Again might be engulfed in legal trouble, but his music transcends beyond the issues he's facing with the law. The Baton Rouge, La. native drops his highly anticipated, Sincerely, Kentrell, effort today (Sept. 24). NBA's fourth studio album is a solo affair and features 21 joints including tracks "On My Side," "Life Support," "Toxic Punk," "Nevada" and "No Where." The rapper has a penchant for using melodic cadences while recounting his struggles and accomplishments, and this LP is no different. NBA YoungBoy's last release, Top, went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
