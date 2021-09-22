Is Eminem Getting Ready to Drop The Marshall Mathers LP III?

Rumors are starting to surface yet again that Eminem is gearing to release new music very soon. It all started when Em’s close collaborator Fredwreck posted a drawing of the rapper’s childhood home in Detroit on his Instagram stories. As we know, the house appears on the cover of the first and second installment of The Marshall Mathers LP. A little while later, Fredwreck also posted a photo of a building with an address that said 1001, leading fans to believe that an album will drop on Oct. 1.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO