Unemployment and the shift to remote work have confined many U.S. workers to their homes for much of the past year and half. But some are struggling to keep their homes adequately lit, heated, and cooled. According to a recent Census Bureau survey, more than 37 million Americans have been unable to pay an energy bill in the past year. The impact has been immediate: Since March of 2020, the Center for Biological Diversity estimates that more than a million U.S. homes have seen their utilities shut off–and as pandemic moratoriums on utility shutoffs expire, millions more are vulnerable to backlogged bills and potential shutoffs.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO