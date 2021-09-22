CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Dead Butt Syndrome Causing Your Back & Sciatic Pain?

Cover picture for the articleIs dead butt syndrome causing your back or sciatic pain?. The Doctors welcome physical therapist Dr. Karen Joubert to discuss the condition, which is also called gluteal amnesia. She says the name might sound funny, but the issue is real. She explains if someone sits for too long over an extended period of time -- like during the COVID-19 pandemic -- the muscles in the buttocks can "forget what to do" and shut down.

