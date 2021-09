I spent a lot of 2021 obsessed with one of the nation’s weirdest media mysteries: Who, exactly, was behind the Washington Post‘s Peloton account? Surprised riders were tweeting about a 143-year-old newspaper delivering a “high five” after a ride, but when I asked the Post about the project, it declined to comment or tell me who was behind the account. Months went by, and as one Post employee after another told me they knew who the Peloton maestro was but wouldn’t snitch, my bewilderment ballooned. Not only is its newsroom not particularly good at keeping secrets, but the Post has other audience-building initiatives whose purpose is not immediately obvious. Surely, I figured, someone would eventually narc.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO