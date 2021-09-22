CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where did they go?

Courier-Times
 6 days ago

Last week we breezed through the migration of people into Indiana between 2015 and 2019. This week we speed up the process and look at the outmigration from Indiana with the resulting net- and gross migration figures. Illinois gave us the largest number of in-migrants, 31,900 between 2015 an d...

www.thecouriertimes.com

fwbusiness.com

Sept. 24 - Eye on the Pie: Indiana migration: Where did they go?

Last week we breezed through the migration of people into Indiana between 2015 and 2019. This week we speed up the process and look at the outmigration from Indiana with the resulting net- and gross migration figures. Illinois gave us the largest number of in-migrants, 31,900 between 2015 and 2019....
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Arkansas Has Received So Far

It has now been 41 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 26, the U.S. has sent 471,814,235 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 143.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Average Cost of a Home in Texas

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before. As of August 2021, a typical single-family home in the United […]
TEXAS STATE
987theshark.com

Where Did Florida Woman Gabrielle Petito Go?

It’s a mystery and no one seems to be talking. Gabrielle Petito, 22, of North Port, Florida left with her boyfriend back in July. They planned to tour the Grand Teton National Park together, sleeping in their new van and enjoying nature to the fullest. They even kept a video log of their adventures, updating often on social media. They seemed to be having a blast together. Then it went sideways. After three weeks with no word, her family reported Gabrielle missing on September 11th. Her boyfriend and their van are back in Florida, but ‘Gabby’ is nowhere to be found. The woman is 5’5″, weighs 110 pounds and has several tattoos, including text on her forearm that reads “Let It Be”. Police say the boyfriend is not a suspect at this time, going as far as saying they’ve not even interviewed him yet. North Port police say they found the van at the home of the bouyfriend’s parents and that is could be a huge source of forensic evidence. If you have any information about the case, call 1-800-220-TIPS. Source: WTSP.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Illini

Column | Where does Illinois go from here?

After taking the lead for the first time in the game just under one minute into the fourth quarter, the Illini couldn’t hang on, with a combination of poor decision making, lack of execution and low stamina proving to be the biggest downfalls after the Terrapins tied the game with just over two minutes to play.
ILLINOIS STATE
USA Today

10 states are planning additional stimulus payments. Is yours one of them?

Beyond the stimulus checks that arrived last spring, expanded child tax credit payments that are hitting the bank accounts of eligible families for at least a few more months, and a small increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, it appears that the federal government may be easing away from stimulus programs for the time being. The hope is that the economy will grow at a robust enough pace to help lift all Americans.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jenn Leach

Are we getting 4th stimulus checks this month?

No official announcement of a fourth stimulus check yet but it might be getting close. The media is covering this topic with new announcements daily. You can show your support for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks at this petition which is now at 2.898 million signatures.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jano le Roux

Native Americans want California back

They say it’s stolen land and Newsom seems to agree with them. In a state as diverse as California, it’s not surprising that we’ve got our fair share of conflicts. Nowhere is this diversity more related than the ongoing feud between the officials and Southern California Native American tribes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegouniontribune.com

2 children of California governor test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for the coronavirus and his family is following “all COVID protocols,” his office announced Friday. “The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket

According to the 2020 census count, people who identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino comprised  the second-largest ethnic group in the U.S., accounting for more than 18 percent of the population, or more than 62 million people.  The post Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ELECTIONS
24/7 Wall St.

How Mortgage Debt in Alabama Compares to Other States

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs, forcing many buyers […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
POLITICS

