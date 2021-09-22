Backus: Council contracts with Sourcewell, orders tree removal, sets levy

The city of Backus joined the ranks of many other small area cities Monday, Sept. 13, when the city council elected to contract with Sourcewell for zoning services. The contract is not for an annual lump sum rate. Instead, the city will only pay on an as-needed basis. The fee will be $55 per hour. The council hopes contracting with an outside organization will make it easier to enforce more contentious zoning rules. Denton Newman Jr. has been in charge of the city's zoning for years; however, he is a city resident.