Woman Undergoes Life-Changing Scoliosis Surgery That Made Her 4 Inches Taller
At 11, Adore was diagnosed with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, which is a curve in the spine. During her teen years, she began to feel insecure about her condition and says she went to great lengths to try and hide her curved spine. She says she was warned early in life the surgery to correct her scoliosis could lead to being paralyzed or even possibly death and other doctors told her to put off the surgery until a later time.www.thedoctorstv.com
Comments / 0