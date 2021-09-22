CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton Sanders to play Bobby Brown in Whitney biopic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshton Sanders will play Bobby Brown in the Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'. The 25-year-old actor has been tapped to play the 'Every Little Step' hitmaker, who was married to Whitney between 1992 and 2007, in the hotly-anticipated movie.

Popculture

Bobby Brown Weighs in on Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard' Remake

Bobby Brown isn't a fan of the news that Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner's classic film The Bodyguard is getting the remake treatment. Asked by TMZ if he thought rebooting the iconic film that featured the late star's "I Will Always Love You" was a bad move, Brown answered simply, "Yeah" without a second thought.
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Bobby Brown Believes 'Bodyguard' Remake Is a 'Bad Move'

Despite execs at Warner Bros. giving a remake of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner's 1992 film, 'The Bodyguard,' two thumbs up (as we reported here), fans of the 'I Will Always Love You' diva have been everything except in love with the announcement. Taking to Twitter in droves, commenters slammed...
MOVIES
Deadline

Stanley Tucci To Play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston Biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci has been tapped to play Grammy-winning producer Clive Davis in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming feature film about the late musical icon Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on Houston's epic life and music. Kasi Lemmons is directing, with Anthony McCarten penning the script. Davis was the lawyer-turned-music producer and executive who had an extraordinary eye for spotting talent. That ability to find a star before they erupted on the scene led him to the wildly talented Houston before anyone knew who she was...
THEATER & DANCE
POPSUGAR

Ashton Sanders Has Already Had a Remarkable Career, and It Just Keeps Getting Better

Ashton Sanders is certainly making waves in the entertainment industry. The actor received critical acclaim when he starred in the Oscar-winning Moonlight in 2016, and he has been quickly rising to fame ever since. At only 25 years old, he already has a career most people would dream of, including working alongside icons like Denzel Washington, Ryan Coogler, and Barry Jenkins. In addition to his various film roles, Ashton also has a starring role on Hulu's hit series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which is loosely based on the formation of '90s hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Now, he's set to star in the anticipated Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Ahead, learn more fascinating facts about the star.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Tiffany Haddish's Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn't?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She's the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She's also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

James Brown's Body Met a Tragic Fate & Was Relocated 14 Times after His Death in 2006 - Here's What Happened

James Brown had a long-lasting and successful career but met his end in 2006 at 73. However, the events after his demise left a sour taste in the mouth. James Brown was a man of extraordinary talents. He could sing, dance, produce music, and was a bandleader. His exploits led him to be called various nicknames, including "Godfather of Soul," "Mr. Dynamite," and "Soul Brother No. 1."
CELEBRITIES
#Every Little Step#Dance With Somebody
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Actor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony Johnson

Tributes from the likes of Friday star Ice Cube and Bow Wow poured in but, according to Johnson's widow Lexi Jones Mason, it was a lot of "fake love." Explaining that funeral costs alone would be in the range of $15,000, Mason asked for those flaking on their supposed donations to stop it with the lip service. "There's people that's saying that they're gonna give money…we haven't received it," Mason wrote. "Please stop the fake love please stop the fake calls please stop the fake texts. Just for our family…Me the kids and the grandkids, just stop it."
CHARITIES
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

