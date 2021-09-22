Smash Bros. Ultimate's Next Event Celebrates All Things Nature
Nintendo has unveiled its plans for the next Spirit Board event in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and this one's all about nature. That's right, starting on Friday 24th September, this latest three-day event will see numerous characters "related to nature" appearing on the Spirit Board, allowing you to catch up on collecting any that you might have missed. Perfectly Nintendo reports that Celebi, Venusaur, and Whispy Woods will star as the event's timed Spirits.www.nintendolife.com
