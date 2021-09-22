CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread's Samus And EMMI amiibo Delayed In UK And Europe

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced that the double pack of amiibo set to launch alongside next month have unfortunately been delayed across the UK and Europe, and will no longer appear at retail on 8th October as planned. Instead, the amiibo will now launch on 5th November. In a statement shared to...

