Tom Brady has been making us all think the wrong thing for the past couple of years, but thankfully he was on hand to set things straight this week. Ever since he passed the age of 40, Brady has had us believing the quarterback position in the National Football League was getting older and older, with seemingly no end in sight to the trend and no limit to how impressively he and a group of other old dudes could defy the norms of time.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO