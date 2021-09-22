Police: New video released of sexual assault suspect in Soundview Park

One day after police released video of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 53-year-old woman in Soundview Park on Sept. 19, another video of him has been released in a bodega on Bruckner Boulevard 30 minutes after the incident.

Police tell News 12 that the man pulled the victim’s hair and once she fell to the ground, he covered her mouth and forcibly held her down by her neck while touching her body over her clothing.

The victim was able to alert her cousin by screaming for help, but not before the suspect punched her in the face and fled the scene.

The woman was treated at Jacobi Hospital for a cut lip, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).