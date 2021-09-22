CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police: New video released of sexual assault suspect in Soundview Park

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zafA4_0c4DSni600

One day after police released video of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 53-year-old woman in Soundview Park on Sept. 19, another video of him has been released in a bodega on Bruckner Boulevard 30 minutes after the incident.

Police tell News 12 that the man pulled the victim’s hair and once she fell to the ground, he covered her mouth and forcibly held her down by her neck while touching her body over her clothing.

The victim was able to alert her cousin by screaming for help, but not before the suspect punched her in the face and fled the scene.

The woman was treated at Jacobi Hospital for a cut lip, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Police Release Video Of Alleged Suspects Wanted For Deadly Beating At Pat’s Steaks In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of suspects allegedly involved in a deadly beating outside Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. The attack happened early Thursday morning at 9th Street and Passyunk Avenue. Twenty-eight-year-old Isidro Cortes, from Queens, New York, was killed in the fight. Investigators say he was beaten and hit in the head with a metal trash can lid. The victim’s family says he was in town for a soccer game and then went to Pat’s for something to eat. Police are asking the public to look at the suspect’s distinct tattoos and soccer jerseys. There is also surveillance video of the vehicles allegedly used by the suspects. Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 3rd District [VIDEO] https://t.co/Xj6Lpg0X4L pic.twitter.com/xQvZU1mhGj — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) September 17, 2021 The attack left a Cortes dead and two others injured. If you know anything about these suspects police want to hear from you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Jacobi Hospital
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police looking for armed robbery, assault suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspected criminal. Ian Sharif Crayton, 27, is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, from an incident on August 23, 2021. Crayton...
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS New York

Police Seek Suspect In String Of Burglaries In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a string of burglaries in Lower Manhattan. According to police, the same person is responsible for at least eight incidents that happened between Sept. 13-21. Police are trying to find the suspect in a string of burglaries in Lower Manhattan that took place between Sept. 13-21, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) In the first incident, the suspect allegedly forced the front door of a Verizon store on Avenue of the Americas open and stole six iPhones and an iPad Pro. The items were worth over $7,000 total. Police say on Sept. 16, he broke into a restaurant on Hudson Street and stole $200 from the cash register, then broke into a podiatrist’s office on West 14th Street and stole two Dell computers. Early Tuesday morning, he allegedly broke into five separate businesses in the West Village and stole cash and electronics. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Videos, 911 Audio Released Of Fatal Fremont Police Shooting Of Attempted Homicide Suspect Kevin Johnston

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Investigators released audio of a frantic 911 call and bodycam video Thursday of the August 25th fatal Fremont police shooting of attempted homicide suspect Kevin Johnston. Acting Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington told reporters he was “confident the officers acted in accordance with the law…I think this is pretty clear cut that this was a justified shooting.” He said officer Jesse Hartman, a nine-year veteran with the department, only opened fire after Johnston made a motion with a gun at the officer. “Officer Hartman identified himself as a police officer,” Washington said. “The suspect dropped a stroller [he was...
FREMONT, CA
Virginian-Pilot

10-year-old girl dead, woman injured in domestic murder-suicide

A 10-year-old girl died and her mother was seriously injured in a domestic-related murder-suicide. Norfolk police received reports of a shooting at 3:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Balview Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people dead — the girl and 35-year-old Nathan L. White II. After investigation, police say White shot the girl and her mother before ...
NORFOLK, VA
Boston Globe

Boston police searching for suspect in Roxbury aggravated assault

Police said the man was armed with a hypodermic needle and made stabbing motions to staff members. Boston police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred in Roxbury on Thursday morning. Police said in a statement that the incident took place around 7:49...
BOSTON, MA
News 12

Police looking for man seen brutally assaulting man in Soundview robbery

Surveillance video released by police shows the brutal assault of a man in Soundview last week. The assault happened in the early hours of Sept. 16 near Westchester and Evergreen avenues, where the suspect attacked the 68-year-old victim and stole his wallet, which contained the victim's ID and only $70.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gephardt Daily

Police release new information ‘shots fired’ incident in Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — New information has been released on a shots fired incident reported in Liberty Park Sunday afternoon. A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Patrocinio Perez, 19, is facing charges of:. Felony discharge of...
LIBERTY, UT
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington Police arrest suspect in knife assault

COVINGTON — Covington Police officers were able to defuse a potentially deadly situation and take an aggravated assault suspect into custody Sept. 10. Officers responded to a report of an assault with a knife in the Holmes Court community off Turner Lake Road where they found a man outside a residence holding a kitchen knife to a woman’s throat.
COVINGTON, GA
ourquadcities.com

New charges for suspect in fatal assault

A suspect in a fatal assault last week in Milan now faces new charges – including first-degree murder. Rock Island County Jail officials said Ward F. Davis, 38, of Milan, now faces felony charges of first-degree murder and attempted aggravated arson. The charges were filed Friday in Rock Island County Court.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
News 12

NYPD apprehends suspect in Manhattan police-involved shooting

Police say officers responded to the intersection of 10th Avenue and West 211th Street in Manhattan for reports of a suspect shooting at multiple people around 4 a.m. Monday. Police were nearby the scene and confronted the shooter. One officer shot the suspect in the hip. The suspect was then transported to a hospital. Police recovered the firearm at the scene.
News 12

News 12

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy