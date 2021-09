We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Some people love receiving over-the-top gifts, like a cashmere potholder or a diamond-encrusted anything. But then there are the giftees who only crave what they can actually use. Enter: Our guide to the most practical and useful gifts you can buy. These selections are great for a person who’s hard to shop for, or for when you’re just stumped on what to get. Sure, these gifts aren’t the sexiest items, but they serve a purpose and your loved one is guaranteed to get great mileage out of them. Shop these practical presents, and you’ll see what we mean.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO