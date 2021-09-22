The big four

Planting food plots is the most popular habitat management practice among landowners wanting to enhance habitat for wildlife. Food plots can increase available nutrition for wildlife as well as influence movements, abundance, and visibility of wildlife on a property. Planting and managing food plots also provide recreational activity, and the satisfaction of working with the land often exceeds the value of hunting and wildlife viewing for many people. Increased available nutrition can positively affect wildlife in many ways, including weight, reproduction (both timing and recruitment), survival (adults, broods, and fawns), hatchability (percentage of eggs that hatch), lactation rate, and antler development. Food plots should supplement naturally occurring foods made available through other habitat management practices when increased available nutrition is an objective. Food plots should also provide a nutritious food source when the quantity and quality of naturally occurring foods decline during specific times of the year. The first thing you should do when thinking about planting a food plot is define your goals. Are you merely trying to attract wildlife for hunting or viewing opportunities? Or do you really intend to improve available nutrition for wildlife and increase the nutritional carrying capacity on the property? Are you targeting only white-tailed deer, or are wild turkeys, northern bobwhite, mourning dove, and/or other game or nongame species also a major interest? Answers to these questions affect several important factors you will need to consider before heading to the field to plant a food plot on your property or leased land.

