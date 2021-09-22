CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Under pressure, U.S. donates half billion more COVID-19 vaccine doses to world

By Jeff Mason
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415wvD_0c4DSRF000

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday promised to buy 500 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to donate to other countries as it comes under increasing pressure to share its supply with the rest of the world.

President Joe Biden made the announcement during a virtual summit aimed at boosting global vaccination rates against the coronavirus and rallying world leaders to do more.

“To beat the pandemic here we need to beat it everywhere,” Biden said as he kicked off the summit, which included leaders from Britain, Canada, Indonesia and South Africa as well as World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"This is an all hands on deck crisis," Biden said of the pandemic that has raged since early 2020, killing more than 4,900,000 people. here

The additional vaccines will bring U.S. donations to more than 1.1 billion doses, far short of the 5 billion to 6 billion doses global health experts say is needed by poorer countries. Delivery of the new tranche will begin in January.

Health experts say rich countries have not done enough and have criticized the United States in particular for planning booster shots for fully vaccinated Americans while much of the world’s population still does not have access to vaccines.

They say the planned U.S. dose donations are welcome but insufficient and note the Pfizer vaccine is difficult to scale up and to administer in poorer countries, which lack sophisticated infrastructure for storing and shipping shots.

“We will need 6 to 9 billion doses of vaccines” to inoculate the developing world, said Peter Hotez, dean of the National Tropical School of Medicine at Baylor University in Texas.

“Donations alone aren’t enough to end this pandemic. The vast majority of lofty donation pledges haven’t materialized so far,” said Carrie Teicher, director of programs for Doctors Without Borders.

Leaders from developing nations have warned that vaccine hoarding by wealthy countries could lead here to new coronavirus variants.

Biden said the United States would provide $370 million “to support administering these shots” and more than $380 million to help the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) handle vaccine distribution in regions with the greatest need.

The vaccines from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE will be made in the United States and shipped to low and lower middle-income countries. A source familiar with the issue said the U.S. government would pay some $7 per dose.

With more than 670,000 people having died from COVID-19 in the United States, Biden has made clear his priority has been to vaccinate Americans. But the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and outrage about imbalances over vaccine distribution has put pressure on Washington to do more.

“For every one shot we’ve administered to date in America, we have now committed to do three shots to the rest of the world,” Biden said.

In June, the Biden administration agreed to buy and donate 500 million doses. Under the terms of that contract, the United States will pay Pfizer and BioNTech around $3.5 billion or $7 a dose for the shots.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization and GAVI, has delivered more than 286 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 141 countries, GAVI data shows. In September the organizations running the facility had to cut their 2021 delivery target by nearly 30% to 1.425 billion doses.

Vaccination rates in some countries, including Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo, are less than 1%, a Reuters tracker shows here.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reprimanded world leaders here on Tuesday for the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, describing it as an "obscenity" and giving the globe an "F in Ethics."

Delays in vaccinations mean the global population will be “exposed to new variants attacking us with greater ferocity,” Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Wednesday. “Global immunity requires solidarity, so hoarding cannot exist in the face of others’ needs,” Duque said.

The virtual summit also addressed the oxygen shortage and making medicines more available and preparing for a future pandemic. On vaccines, the Biden team is advocating a target of getting 70% of countries’ populations vaccinated by this time next year.

Deliveries of the initial 500 million doses began in August, and the total one billion doses are expected to be delivered by the end of September 2022, according to a statement from Pfizer and BioNtech.

The doses will be made in Pfizer’s U.S. facilities, and delivered to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries and the 55 member states of the African Union.

A consortium of pharmaceutical industry trade groups on Wednesday said in a statement that global vaccine production is sufficient to provide boosters in rich countries and donations to the developing world in 2021.

Leaders from the Group of Seven major economies announced here a plan in June to donate a billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to poorer nations. That included the first 500 million tranche pledged by the United States. The Biden White House wants other wealthy nations to donate more, too.

“Frankly, the rest of the world needs to step up and do more,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Biden team ripped as 'economically illiterate' for claim Build Back Better 'costs zero dollars'

Analysts and lawmakers called President Joe Biden out for tweeting that his Build Back Better plan "costs zero dollars," with even one supporter calling the claim false. Republicans have ripped Build Back Better, a $3.5-trillion reconciliation package, as a massive bill that "ultimately provides benefits to wealthy liberal elites at the expense of working-class families." Moderate Democrats like Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., have also raised concerns about the reconciliation package, the latter noting the bill lacks cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Washington Post

Biden’s plan to vaccinate the world won’t work. Here’s a better one.

Lawrence O. Gostin is professor of global health law, Georgetown University, and directs the World Health Organization Center on Global Health Law. His book "Global Health Security: A Blueprint for the Future" will be published in Oct. 2021. On Sept. 22, at a global covid-19 summit held in conjunction with...
HEALTH
The Independent

COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers

Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus.How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be.The Biden administration last month announced plans to give boosters to nearly everybody. But U.S. regulators have rejected the across-the-board approach and instead said third shots of Pfizer s vaccine should go to people who are 65 and older and certain others at high risk from COVID-19.Still, the crisis is constantly evolving, and some top U.S. health officials...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates and rules: Who is required to show proof of vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With new COVID-19 vaccine mandates affecting roughly two-thirds of the US workforce, or up to 100 million people, President Joe Biden is seeking to put pressure on about 80 million Americans to get vaccinated. Roughly 1 in 500 people in the US have died from COVID-19, and vaccination rates have slowed despite the uptick in delta variant cases. Since Biden announced the plans on Sept. 9, they've received backlash from congressional Republicans, as well as state and local officials.
PHARMACEUTICALS
willmarradio.com

COVID-19 live updates: US reaches vaccine milestone

(NEW YORK) -- The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. More than 682,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The average number of daily deaths in the U.S. has risen about 20% in the last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Pfizer Inc#U S#Covid 19 Vaccine#World Health Organization#Americans
Reuters

Japan doubles COVID-19 vaccine donation pledge to 60 mln doses

TOKYO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japan will double its COVID-19 vaccine donations to about 60 million doses intended for needy countries, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a virtual summit on Thursday. The pledge adds to a previous agreement here to provide 30 million doses and $1 billion to COVAX...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. shipping 2.58 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday. The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Germany's BioNTech (22UAy.DE),...
WORLD
Business Insider

After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy