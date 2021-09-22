Fantasy Football: Key takeaways from NFL Week 2

Week 2 of the fantasy football season came and went with a handful of notable injuries. A total of four starting quarterbacks were shaken up and their upcoming status could have some major fantasy impacts. Several running backs will also be under the microscope, as the Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Los Angeles Rams’ Darrell Henderson and nearly the entire San Francisco 49ers backfield went down with injuries. With that in mind, here’s which players to monitor, as well as some major takeaways from Week 2.