CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Future iPhones could detect mental illness, report says

rochesterfirst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NewsNation Now) — Apple is developing software that could allow a future iPhone to detect mental illness such as depression or even cognitive decline, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The idea is reportedly in its early stages, but the company is optimistic it could make it...

www.rochesterfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Teletherapy Could Be The Future Of Mental Health Care

The effects of the pandemic are far-reaching. Though it may seem far-fetched, some experts are proposing new models of care after the end of the pandemic. These hybrid models include telemedicine services and in-office counseling sessions — along with traditional therapy sessions conducted by physicians. Telemedicine applications have been available since the mid-2000s, but their use has increased greatly since the onset of the pandemic. Now, telehealth applications are available for patients to use at any time — even before the arrival of a healthcare worker.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Taking Their Mental Illness to College

30% of college students were diagnosed with at least one mental health disorder before the pandemic; this year that number will increase. If your child has previously experienced significant mental or emotional illness, be proactive in planning how to cope before they leave home. Get the letter giving college authorities...
MENTAL HEALTH
knowtechie.com

iPhones could one day help detect depression and autism in children

Apple is currently working on some pretty major health upgrades for the iPhone. The company is working on features that will help detect cognitive decline in users, and it also hopes to one day be able to help detect autism in children. In an investigative report from The Wall Street...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Iphones#Software#Newsnation#The Wall Street Journal#Business Insider#Instagram
srqmagazine.com

Striking Out the Stigma of Mental Illness

Sunshine from Darkness, a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to the funding of mental health research and local mental health services and programs, is proud to present its 2021 Inspiring Hope Dinner and Journey to Wellness Symposium events on November 12 and 13. The Inspiring Hope Dinner, themed “Striking Out the...
SARASOTA, FL
TechCrunch

Apple is reportedly working on mental health monitoring using iPhone data

Other measurements could include facial expression analysis and heart and respiration rates. All of the processing would take place on the device, with no data sent to Apple servers. The company is working on research projects that could lead to the development of these features. The University of California, Los...
MENTAL HEALTH
petapixel.com

Apple to Use iPhone Cameras to Detect Autism in Children: Report

According to a new report, Apple is currently researching ways to use the cameras on its iPhones to detect childhood autism as well as depression and cognitive decline in adults by analyzing behavioral cues. The report comes courtesy of the Wall Street Journal, the company is working on a technology...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
WTAX

iPhones of the future may keep tabs on your mental health

Apple is hoping we’ll one day turn to our iPhones to keep tabs on our mental health. Previously, Apple teamed up with UCLA on mental health research, and with pharmaceuticals company Biogen on studying cognitive decline. Now, the brand is planning to incorporate the knowledge it gleans from this work into the iPhone. The goal is to alert users that they may be suffering from conditions such as depression, anxiety, or cognitive decline. The technology would rely on an algorithm built off of data clues such as physical activity, sleep habits, and even how one types on a keyboard. All of this information together could offer insights into how consumers are feeling, their energy, and their concentration levels. This research is still in the very early stages, and it’s not yet clear if Apple will actually be able to create an effective algorithm to do what it wants to. In addition, there are potential privacy issues related to the data that would be gathered that Apple would have to figure out. (Newser)
HEALTH
Trusted Reviews

Future iPhones could diagnose depression and anxiety – report

Apple is reportedly working on iPhone features that could help to diagnose mental health issues, as well as a decline in cognitive ability. A Wall Street Journal report says Apple has teamed with experts in the medical field to see if indicators like typing, facial expressions, sleep and movement data can be used to develop new features for the iPhone.
MENTAL HEALTH
Neowin

Apple's iPhones could reportedly be your own personal psychologists real soon

Apple is reportedly working on a set of new projects under which the Cupertino-based company is developing new technologies which will help it detect stress, depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline. The report comes via Wall Street Journal and according to it, Apple is trying to design algorithms that should reliably help it detect and diagnose such mental health issues using the biometric user data.
ELECTRONICS
FierceBiotech

Apple taps Biogen, UCLA to explore adding mental health tracking to iPhone: report

Smartphones are already being used to read COVID-19 test results, screen for conditions ranging from autism to pancreatic cancer and manage ultrasound wands, cardiac monitors and other medical devices. Soon enough, the iPhone in your pocket could also automatically detect mental health issues like depression, anxiety and cognitive decline—all based on the daily activity data already gathered by the device.
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

Newest iphone feature: depression detection?

• Apple wants to develop an app to detect depression through your iPhone, according to a report. • The Silicon Valley giant has teamed up with UCLA and Biogen to start the research. • It plans to use data like. sleep patterns and typing behavior from the iPhone and Apple...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Apple is studying mood detection using iPhone data. Critics say the tech is flawed

New information about a current study between UCLA and Apple shows that the iPhone maker is using facial recognition, patterns of speech, and an array of other passive behavior tracking to detect depression. The report, from Rolfe Winkler of The Wall Street Journal, raises concerns about the company’s foray into a field of computing called emotion AI, which some scientists say rests on faulty assumptions.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Apple reportedly researching ways for iPhone to monitor common mental health conditions including depression

In context: Apple has invested a lot into how it can use its technology for medical purposes. It already has a native sleep tracker for iOS that works in conjunction with sensors on the Apple Watch. It also partnered with AliveCor to manufacture a watch band that allows the watch to capture medical-grade EKGs, which the FDA approved a few years ago.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Evergreen

We are not defined by mental illness

I am not my mental illness, nor is anyone else. I think of myself as powerful, kind and grateful. Dealing with my mental health for the past few years has never been easy, but being who I am makes it worth the fight. Mental illness is a hard topic; it...
MENTAL HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

Apple is working on iPhone technology that could detect depression in users

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple is working on developing a new technology that could allow iPhones to detect depression, anxiety and cognitive decline in its users. Researchers hope that the analysis of daily phone habits, mobility, sleep patterns, how people type, facial expression and heart and respiration...
TECHNOLOGY
Luke Fitzpatrick

How Seniors Can Avoid Mental Illness?

A mental health disorder can be one or more of a wide range of mental health conditions. A mental health disorder becomes a mental illness when ongoing signs and symptoms cause frequent stress and affect one’s ability to function.
ijpr.org

Early Detection of Mental Health Issues

As society learns more about mental illness, it becomes clear that there's more to awareness than looking for the signs of illness. It's important to know the prevalance of mental illness by age; many issues crop up early in life. Our monthly segment on mental health, produced by Andra Hollenbeck...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy