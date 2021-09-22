Giants news, 9/22: Daniel Jones is PFF Offensive Player of the Week

The Giants stumbled out of the gate in Week 1, falling 27-13 to the Broncos in yet another underwhelming performance for quarterback Daniel Jones, who's in a make-or-break season as New York's signal-caller. Things probably won't get much easier on Thursday night, when the G-Men kick off Week 2 by visiting the Washington Football Team, which boasts one of the NFL's most respected defenses. But there's one reason Big Blue just might have reason to be confident hitting the road on a short week: Washington is one of the few teams against which Daniel Jones has thrived.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO