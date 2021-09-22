CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants news, 9/22: Daniel Jones is PFF Offensive Player of the Week

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants’ quarterback gets recognized for his outstanding game. vs. Washington. The Giants may have let Thursday Night Football slip away from them in their one-point loss to the Washington Football Team, but quarterback Daniel Jones did everything he could to lead them to victory. He led all quarterbacks in Week 2 in total completions on passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield with 11, and even that could have been more, as two more of his downfield throws were dropped.

www.bigblueview.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kenny Golloday yells at Daniel Jones on the Giants sideline (Video)

New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay was caught on the sideline yelling at quarterback Daniel Jones late in the game against Washington. Kenny Golladay got a lot of money from the Giants to come to New York as a free agent. When they brought him in, they probably didn’t have it in mind to see him scream at his quarterback on the sidelines.
NFL
Yardbarker

Daniel Jones had best game of career on TNF, says PFF

The New York Giants suffered a demoralizing loss to the Washington Football Team on Thursday Night. The fanbase is down in the dumps and nearly every takeaway is negative. However, there is one glaring spotlight in the middle of this dark shadow: Daniel Jones. Daniel Jones was dialed in last...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Daniel Jones on crucial fumbling issue: ‘It’s certainly frustrating’

Butter fingers in 2019; Butter fingers in 2020. And in 2021, the butter fingers still exist, at least thus far. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones decided to tuck the ball and scramble up the middle prior to fumbling in Sunday’s loss to Denver. Not only was it a costly turnover when the Giants were driving in the third quarter, but it solidified that Jones’ largest concern is still very much present.
NFL
Big Blue View

Broncos 27, Giants 13: Stats, snaps, PFF grades from Giants’ Week 1 loss

The New York Giants are 0-1 after falling to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in an ugly loss. While the game was, apparently, close up until Denver’s third quarter touchdown to go up 17-7. However the Broncos dominance in ball possession and methodical drives had something to do with that.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Here's why Daniel Jones and the Giants might have reason to be confident against Washington in Week 2

The Giants stumbled out of the gate in Week 1, falling 27-13 to the Broncos in yet another underwhelming performance for quarterback Daniel Jones, who's in a make-or-break season as New York's signal-caller. Things probably won't get much easier on Thursday night, when the G-Men kick off Week 2 by visiting the Washington Football Team, which boasts one of the NFL's most respected defenses. But there's one reason Big Blue just might have reason to be confident hitting the road on a short week: Washington is one of the few teams against which Daniel Jones has thrived.
NFL
chatsports.com

Daniel Jones' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Giants' Week 2 Loss to WFT

Is Daniel Jones the best running back on the New York Giants?. OK, OK, that's obviously a joke, but Jones made waves in Thursday night's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team by rushing nine times for 95 yards and a score. He also threw for 249 yards and a...
NFL
chatsports.com

O.J. Simpson criticizes Daniel Jones following Giants loss to Washington

For the second consecutive day, former Bills running back O.J. Simpson is heading to his popular Twitter account to open his mouth about the Giants. On Thursday, he wished for the Giants to utilize Saquon Barkley. Now, he’s criticizing a few decisions Daniel Jones made during Thursday night’s loss to...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message About Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones has made a handful of impressive plays in his first three years with the New York Giants. Unfortunately, he has proven since entering the NFL that he’s a turnover-prone quarterback. Last week, Jones had the 40th turnover of his career. All he needed was 28 NFL games to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Superdome#American Football#Duke#The New Orleans Saints#Wr#Bbv#Apple Podcasts#Instagram
talesbuzz.com

Giants HC Judge: No issue between Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants suffered a heartbreaking 30-29 last-second divisional loss to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night and also made headlines when top-tier wide receiver and free-agent acquisition Kenny Golladay appeared to have some not-so-kind words for quarterback Daniel Jones on the sideline during the game. Giants head...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants vs. Washington player props, Thursday Night Football picks: Daniel Jones under 231.5 passing yards

NFC East rivals square off to get the Week 2 NFL schedule underway on Thursday Night Football when the New York Giants visit the Washington Football Team at 8:20 p.m. ET. Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) is out, but Washington has one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league in Taylor Heinicke. He's featured prominently in several Giants vs. Washington props at Caesars Sportsbook, with his total passing yardage set at 241.5 and his total for touchdown passes at 1.5.
NFL
New York Post

Daniel Jones will pay the consequences if Giants don’t start winning

Daniel Jones has the physical skill to be a successful NFL quarterback, of that there is little doubt. He has the size, the arm and the athleticism to win games, and yet, strangely enough, he does not win them. The good news this week for Giants fans? Jones is 4-0...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jones Downplays Video of Kenny Golladay Appearing to Yell at Giants QB

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay appeared to be yelling at Daniel Jones on the sidelines during Thursday's 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team, but the quarterback downplayed the interaction. "I think he was frustrated at the situation," Jones told reporters. "I don't think it was to me...
NFL
NBC Sports

Daniel Jones’ touchdown run gives Giants the early lead

Daniel Jones has had as much success as he had hoped in his first two seasons. The Giants have won eight games with Jones as their quarterback, but four of those have come against Washington. He has the Giants off to a fast start Thursday. The Giants lead 7-0, scoring...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants organization believes in Daniel Jones as franchise QB

The New York Giants are in Year 3 with quarterback Daniel Jones, and despite his uneven play, penchant for turnovers and the team’s lack of overall success, seemingly no one at any level of the organization is doubting his future as the face of the franchise. ESPN.com’s Jordan Raanan dropped...
NFL
ESPN

Why the New York Giants remain all-in on Daniel Jones as QB1

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It was one question after the next from Daniel Jones in between 320-yard drives and five-iron moonshots onto the greens at Preakness Hills Country Club in Wayne, New Jersey, during a late-July round of golf. Based on the depth of the inquisition, the New York Giants' quarterback was in his element playing the dual roles of investigative reporter and weekend golfer.
NFL
chatsports.com

Duke football quarterback Daniel Jones let down in final quarter by Giants

Former Duke football quarterback Daniel Jones was let down by his teammates in the final quarter. After a disappointing for the New York Giants and former Duke football quarterback Daniel Jones, Big Blue hit the road on a short week for a divisional game against the Washington Football Team. Jones...
NFL
Big Blue View

Daniel Jones, Giants making the case for vertical throws

The New York Giants lost a football game Thursday night in heart-breaking fashion. Rather than improve to 1-1 with a road win over a division rival — and send them to the dreaded 0-2 start in the process — the Giants now find themselves alone in last place in the NFC East, staring up at three 1-1 teams.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy