Giants news, 9/22: Daniel Jones is PFF Offensive Player of the Week
The Giants’ quarterback gets recognized for his outstanding game. vs. Washington. The Giants may have let Thursday Night Football slip away from them in their one-point loss to the Washington Football Team, but quarterback Daniel Jones did everything he could to lead them to victory. He led all quarterbacks in Week 2 in total completions on passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield with 11, and even that could have been more, as two more of his downfield throws were dropped.www.bigblueview.com
