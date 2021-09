The Atlanta Braves’ homestand ended in a washout Thursday as the series finale was postponed due to unplayable conditions at Truist Park. The Braves and Rockies played through a persistent rain storm Wednesday night and the field soaked up a lot of water. That presents a pretty big scheduling problem for Major League Baseball as Atlanta and Colorado don’t have another mutual off day between them. That means that Thursday’s game is likely to be played on October 4 which would be the day after the 2021 regular season is scheduled to end. The game will likely only be played if it has a direct bearing on the NL East or Wild Card standings.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO