CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Revere, MA

Plan to house homeless from Methadone Mile at Revere’s Quality Inn leads to backlash

By Evan White, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBnyH_0c4DRJSd00

REVERE, Mass. — Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo did not mince words in a scathing letter to the director of Boston’s Public Health Commission.

The letter, which was obtained by Boston 25 News Tuesday, Arrigo expresses “immense frustration” at rumors of BPHC’s plans to turn Revere’s Quality Inn on Morris Street into a homeless shelter.

“Specifically, I am disappointed in the Boston Public Health Commission’s operations, communications, and accountability measures – or lack thereof – as they concern its “regional” plan to address the disaster on Melnea Cass Boulevard.”

[ ‘We are in dire straits’: South End, Roxbury residents desperate for ‘Mass & Cass’ solution ]

Arrigo states in the letter that Revere wasn’t made aware of the BPHC plan until receiving a voice message on August 30 from a recovery coach of Eliot Community Human Services, and attempts to get more information from BPHC have failed.

“Consider the impact of an emergency at the Quality Inn without the full preparedness of Revere’s first responders. Not only would the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors be at stake, but also the viability of the much larger reform movement,” Arrigo wrote.

Arrigo’s letter was addressed to Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, MD MPH of the Boston Public Health Commission.

“This a humanitarian crisis in the City of Boston, there need to be solutions. Those solutions can’t be on the back of the City of Revere. [We’re] willing to work together and collaborate – we’ve done it before, we’ve done it before. We have done a really good job of it, especially at the Quality Inn hotel, using that as a COVID hotel, we know how to do this. […] But what’s being proposed is not a collaborative, regional plan – it’s literally having this problem dumped, a political problem in Boston dumped in the City of Revere,” Mayor Arrigo said.

We reached out to acting Mayor Kim Janey. A spokesperson told us:

“Mayor Janey is committed to a regional approach to solve the regional challenges of the opioid crisis. The City of Boston must not shoulder this burden alone. Mayor Janey invites Mayor Arrrigo, and other mayors, to join her in efforts to address the needs of those suffering from mental health challenges and substance use disorder in Boston, Revere and across our Commonwealth. One such opportunity is a pilot effort in Revere that will provide transitional housing and wrap around services, helping some of our most vulnerable neighbors find stability, treatment and recovery.”

Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu said partners are greatly needed to tackle the immense challenges on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston, otherwise known as Methadone Mile.

“I think intentions were there to ensure the communication was strong, but we need to do better. And my priority will be making sure we build a regional partnership that is grounded in that sense of transparent communication,” Councilwoman Wu said.

Being part of the solution and conversations around them is something mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said she wants to be a part of.

“I would like to be involved in those conversations. I’m hopeful, especially as we are preparing for a period of transition, to be more engaged. But with the discussions and the planning - because there are hundreds of individuals who are struggling, people who are struggling at Mass & Cass - we have so much work to do that we need to be doing a partnership to get them the help that they need and the treatment that they need,” Councilwoman Essaibi George said.

Boston 25 News emailed BPHC, the city of Revere, and Governor Charlie Baker and is awaiting a response.

The Quality Inn at 100 Morris Street was previously used in April of 2020 as a quarantine site for Revere and Chelsea residents who tested positive for COVID-19 who did not require hospitalization.

[ Wave of violence along Mass & Cass corridor alarms community leaders ]

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 27

Guest
5d ago

All them industrial buildings around Albany St. and new projects around the seaport district and the city officials can't get these people in half way houses or community centers? You want to be the Mayor of Boston. Put on your big girl pants and handle the situation. Don't pass the buck.

Reply
8
Rheta L Mason
5d ago

I think it's great that something is finally being done. There will be an out cry, why here? But remember these are human beings sleeping on the street. Some are quick to answer the call of helping homeless immigrants, but our own homeless we look down on. Until you've been homeless you don't know the hardship. It can happen to the best of us. Trust me.

Reply(4)
12
Kenny Roberts
5d ago

@Linda, Whom is "He"? And it's a great idea we ship our city's issues elsewhere? Didn't that method already fail when they blew up the long-Island bridge?

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Caught on camera: American flag ripped down at local memorial park

BOSTON — The Polish American Citizens Club in Dorchester says their American flag was ripped off and stolen right off their flagpole. Boston police are now investigating and the club says it was all caught on one of their cameras. The flagpoles are right outside the Polish Club in the Polish Triangle area of Dorchester. On the surveillance video, you see it all happen just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mixed messaging over COVID-19 mandates

BOSTON — Last weekend was a big one for Boston Sports. The Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. And the new-look New England Patriots played against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. For both events, tens of thousands of fans packed both outdoor facilities, yet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Revere, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Society
City
Chelsea, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Revere, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Revere, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Marathon paying tribute to 2-time Indigenous champion

BOSTON — (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon publicly apologized for running the 125th edition of the planet's most celebrated footrace on Indigenous Peoples Day. Now they're seeking to make amends by throwing the spotlight on a member of Rhode Island's Narragansett tribe who won the race twice in the 1930s and inspired the name “Heartbreak Hill” to describe the most iconic — and dreaded — section of the course.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Goats get loose in Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — (AP) — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose Monday, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood. Atlanta police responded after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road, news outlets reported. They had been brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger supermarket but got free, according to police.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston 25 News WFXT

Unseasonal, severe RSV outbreak baffles Mass. doctors

WORCESTER, Mass. — Last winter, UMass Memorial Medical Center didn’t see any cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. “The season was skipped,” said Tim Gibson, MD, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Hospital Medicine. “And we presume that it’s because of masking and social distancing. But it really was incredible. On any given day, we would have seven or eight patients admitted with RSV bronchiolitis.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
55K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy