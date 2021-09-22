Pens Points: And...we’re...back!

Sidney Crosby is still stacking up highly among his peers. From NHL Network:. Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby ranked fifth on the final episode of NHL Network’s five-part Top 50 Players Right Now series, which ranks the best players in the National Hockey league, last night. Two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner Crosby finished one spot ahead of 2020-2021 Maurice Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and one spot behind four-time All-Star Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. In addition to Crosby, teammate Evgeni Malkin ranked 33rd on Sunday, September 5 on the Top 50 Players Right Now: 40-31 episode, while Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang ranked 42nd and 46th, respectively, on the series’ first episode, Top 50 Players Right Now: 50-41. The Penguins’ four players ranked on the countdown series is tied for the most of any NHL team.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO