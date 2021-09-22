CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Pens Points: And...we’re...back!

By Hooks Orpik
PensBurgh
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the return of the Penguins to training camp also comes the return of Pens Points, your morning links to the news to know around Pittsburgh and across the NHL. The on-ice portion begins tomorrow, and the team has released a full schedule of practices and scrimmages. [Penguins.com]. Wrap up...

www.pensburgh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
PensBurgh

Evgeni Malkin out “at least” season’s first two months

Today’s first day of on ice activity for training camp brought with it an update about Evgeni Malkin. The star center had knee surgery on June 3rd, after getting injured in March, coming back but clearly playing through pain in the playoffs in May. The news isn’t ideal:. Hextall’s words...
NHL
PensBurgh

Pens Points: Training Camp Begins

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning... If you’re interested, here is the team’s training camp schedule. All practices are free and open to the public. [Trib Live]. The always-excellent Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop has given a great in-depth look at what the organization will be...
NHL
PensBurgh

The top-15 forwards in the Metropolitan Division for 2021-22 season

This week marks the beginning of NHL training camps, which means the start of the season is just around the corner. The NHL is returning to its normal divisional formats this season which means the Pittsburgh Penguins are back in the Metropolitan Division with the usual rivals. With that in mind we wanted to take a quick look around the division and look at the top-15 forwards within the Metropolitan Division.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Ryan
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Travis Zajac
PensBurgh

Looking at the Penguins’ first camp lineups

Good morning and let me be the first to welcome you to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2021-22 season! (end Chris Berman voice) The Pens officially kicked off training camp this morning at their UPMC Lemieux practice facility. The 58 players participating have been split up into three practice groups. These teams...
NHL
Derrick

Ben: 'We're not panicking'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nearly two decades in, Ben Roethlisberger is well versed in the rhythms of the season. The first win is met with perhaps unbridled and unrealistic optimism. The first loss, the polar opposite. The Steelers (1-1) managed to get both out of the way during their first two...
NFL
PensBurgh

Penguins will need even more from Jeff Carter

When the Penguins acquired Jeff Carter last April, it seemed to be a curious move. Carter, 36, was considered fairly washed up. It had been years since he, or his team in Los Angeles had been relevant. Carter was mostly playing as a winger and he had only scored eight goals in 40 games with the Kings in 2020-21. He had a hefty $5.2 million contract, though LA generously retained 50% of it. What was the purpose of this add?
NHL
theScore

Rivers confirms Simmons wants out: 'We're going to try' to get Ben back

76ers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed reports that star point forward Ben Simmons demanded a trade out of Philadelphia. "It was a good conversation, and he gave his reasons (why he wanted out), which we obviously didn't agree with," Rivers said of Simmons' meeting with 76ers management during an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Pens#Flyers#Penguins Com#Tribune Review#Metropolitan#Post Gazette#Sportsnet#Coyotes#Turner#Espn#Nhl Com#The Red Wings#The New Jersey Devils#Ufa#Pensinsidescoop
PensBurgh

What could Sam Poulin bring to the Penguins in 2021-22?

There are two reasons the Val-d’Or Foreurs’ run to the 2021 QMJHL finals is a good sign for the Penguins’ 2021-22 season, and their names are Nathan Legare and Sam Poulin. Today we’ll take a look at Poulin’s sparkling 2021 postseason. The 20-year-old center racked up 11 goals and eight...
NHL
PensBurgh

Jason Zucker looking for a bounce-back season

After a less-than-stellar campaign for the Penguins last season, Jason Zucker is looking for a bounce-back year. While speaking with the media earlier this week, Zucker was up-front about not having a great year last season. “Last year was awful, to be honest. I didn’t like my game at all....
NHL
PensBurgh

Zach Aston-Reese tests positive for COVID-19

As the Penguins prepare to take the ice for their first preseason game on Monday night, they will be without the services of one player due to a positive test result for COVID-19. It was announced Monday morning that Zach Aston-Reese had tested positive for the virus. Penguins head coach...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
PensBurgh

Zohorna looking to make bigger impact in NHL this season

Evgeni Malkin is sporting some pretty gnarly looking scars as a result of surgery, but his mood looks upbeat with this caption posted to his Instagram account, “I will back soon “. In this case “soon” is a relative term, being as Malkin has already been declared out for the...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
PensBurgh

Crosby ranked fifth on NHL Network countdown

Sidney Crosby is still stacking up highly among his peers. From NHL Network:. Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby ranked fifth on the final episode of NHL Network’s five-part Top 50 Players Right Now series, which ranks the best players in the National Hockey league, last night. Two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner Crosby finished one spot ahead of 2020-2021 Maurice Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and one spot behind four-time All-Star Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. In addition to Crosby, teammate Evgeni Malkin ranked 33rd on Sunday, September 5 on the Top 50 Players Right Now: 40-31 episode, while Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang ranked 42nd and 46th, respectively, on the series’ first episode, Top 50 Players Right Now: 50-41. The Penguins’ four players ranked on the countdown series is tied for the most of any NHL team.
NHL
PensBurgh

The five most interesting topics for the first preseason game tonight

The Penguins kick off the exhibition portion of the 2021-22 season tonight at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets. After tonight, the team practices until the preseason really kicks up on Friday — at which point they get into a rhythm of playing every-other-day until the preseason games end on October 9th.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy