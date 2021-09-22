Cromwell's Democratic mayoral candidate hopes to disrupt status quo
CROMWELL — Local attorney Aigné S. Goldsby, a Democrat, hopes to end the stronghold of Republican leadership in town with a win in the upcoming municipal election. Goldsby is chairwoman of the town’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, and is heavily involved with the Connecticut Bar Association.www.registercitizen.com
Comments / 0