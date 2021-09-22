Council considers partnerships to fix stormwater, bridges

The Norman City Council has asked staff to pursue state and county dollars to help pay for stormwater and bridge projects.

City staff prior to the council’s Tuesday night study session proposed the council consider using American Rescue Plan Act money at previous meetings to address three infrastructure projects: $3.5 million for the first phase of Imhoff Creek improvements, $1.5 million stormwater mitigation project that will double as a nature park and $2.5 million for additional bridge replacements.

The city will receive $22.5 million in rescue plan money by June 2022. To date, the council has allocated $9.5 million of those dollars to help fund a new emergency operations center.

Cleveland County commissioners will receive $55 million and to date have not allocated any of it. The commission is working with the consultant firm 929 Strategies to program rescue plan dollars.

Mayor Breea Clark at the study session Tuesday urged staff and fellow councilors to eye revenue elsewhere, including money sitting in state and county coffers.

“We know the state also has ARPA funding,” Clark said. “And we know this ARPA funding has to deal with a lot of water infrastructure. We also know that they are looking to encourage collaborations. This would seem like a great collaboration between Norman Public Schools, the University of Oklahoma [and] Cleveland County. I’m really hoping that might be something, as soon as the applications open, that we put forward.”

City Manager Darrell Pyle said because the city has specific plans for stormwater projects and a bridge improvement plan, it might be ahead of other cities that will also apply for state rescue plan money.

Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said as the city looks to other revenue sources for stormwater, it would likely tie into bridge repair as part of future proposals. He pointed to the soil erosion responsible for the failure of concrete supports below Imhoff Bridge along Imhoff Creek.

While the council has allocated $1.4 million for the emergency repair of Imhoff Bridge, O’Leary noted there are four other bridges that need to be replaced including Imhoff Bridge. These bridges can no longer support school bus or fire apparatus traffic, he said. He estimated an additional 20 bridges considered “functionally obsolete” will need to be replaced over a 15-year period.

Ward 7 councilor Stephen Holman suggested a bond maintenance program, provided it didn’t raise taxes.

Pyle reminded the council that staff is watching for the results of the proposed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill Monday following the Senate’s adoption of the bill in August, the New York Times reported.

“We could have two bites of the apple: some state ARPA money to partner up wherever applicable, and then in that infrastructure package … we haven’t seen any rules or anything other than a lot of chatter out of D.C., but $1.2 or $1.5 trillion, we think, we may go generations before the next opportunity with these dollars to solve problems that each of one is a $3-$5 million price tag,” he said.

Pyle said because of the visibility of the project and its relationship to public safety, voters could be likely to support it — the same reason residents adopt a street maintenance bond every five years. He mentioned the “jarring” images of Imhoff bridge as a clear picture of the danger unfunded bridge improvements present to the public.