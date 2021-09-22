CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 10:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Easst facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 16:30:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS UNTIL 6 AM CHST FRIDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS UNTIL 6 AM CHST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 11 feet in the surf zone. Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North and west facing reefs for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN County. * WHEN...Through 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 05:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROOKLYN, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL, Northern Cook and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...Through 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 05:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROOKLYN, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES THROUGH 415 AM EDT At 338 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Murrysville, or 7 miles north of Jeannette, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog near river valleys and lakes will locally reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less this morning. If driving, be prepared for locally reduced visibility near zero within areas of fog. Use caution while driving by slowing down, allowing for extra spacing between vehicles, and using low-beam headlights.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Washington STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...BELMONT...NORTHEASTERN NOBLE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON OHIO AND MARSHALL COUNTIES THROUGH 545 AM EDT At 510 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Martins Ferry to 11 miles southeast of Byesville. Movement was east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Warwood, Bethlehem, Woodsfield, Triadelphia, Valley Grove, and Shadyside. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 210 and 225. Interstate 70 in West Virginia between mile markers 0 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greene; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND MARSHALL COUNTIES THROUGH 645 AM EDT At 619 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Triadelphia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include West Finley, Nineveh, and Dallas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegheny; Washington STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...WESTERN ALLEGHENY...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 515 AM EDT At 444 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wintersville to near Wellsburg. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Weirton, Steubenville, Wellsburg, Avella, Toronto, Wintersville, Mingo Junction, Follansbee, Wolfdale, Hooverson Heights, Burgettstown, and Franklin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 07:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marshall A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT GREENE...WEST CENTRAL FAYETTE AND MARSHALL COUNTIES THROUGH 745 AM EDT At 718 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waynesburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Waynesburg, Masontown, Fairdale, Jefferson Boro, Cameron, Rogersville, Bobtown, Nemacolin, Carmichaels, Rices Landing, Aleppo, and Greensboro. This includes Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 06:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL MONROE COUNTY THROUGH 715 AM EDT At 642 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodsfield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Woodsfield, Lewisville, Cameron, Antioch, Miltonsburg, and Laings. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 06:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greene; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND MARSHALL COUNTIES THROUGH 645 AM EDT At 619 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Triadelphia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include West Finley, Nineveh, and Dallas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegheny; Washington STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...WESTERN ALLEGHENY...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 515 AM EDT At 444 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wintersville to near Wellsburg. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Weirton, Steubenville, Wellsburg, Avella, Toronto, Wintersville, Mingo Junction, Follansbee, Wolfdale, Hooverson Heights, Burgettstown, and Franklin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fayette; Greene A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT GREENE...WEST CENTRAL FAYETTE AND MARSHALL COUNTIES THROUGH 745 AM EDT At 718 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waynesburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Waynesburg, Masontown, Fairdale, Jefferson Boro, Cameron, Rogersville, Bobtown, Nemacolin, Carmichaels, Rices Landing, Aleppo, and Greensboro. This includes Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 07:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marshall A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT GREENE...WEST CENTRAL FAYETTE AND MARSHALL COUNTIES THROUGH 745 AM EDT At 718 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waynesburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Waynesburg, Masontown, Fairdale, Jefferson Boro, Cameron, Rogersville, Bobtown, Nemacolin, Carmichaels, Rices Landing, Aleppo, and Greensboro. This includes Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-28 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...WESTERN ALLEGHENY...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 515 AM EDT At 444 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wintersville to near Wellsburg. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Weirton, Steubenville, Wellsburg, Avella, Toronto, Wintersville, Mingo Junction, Follansbee, Wolfdale, Hooverson Heights, Burgettstown, and Franklin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BROOKE COUNTY, WV

