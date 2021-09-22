Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-23 10:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Easst facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
