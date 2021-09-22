CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phinsider Radio show notes: Time for the Dolphins to burry a football and forget about the Bills

By Jakemen
The Phinsider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhinsider Radio show notes for Sept. 20, 2021. BE SURE TO ASK QUESTIONS FOR WEDNESDAY’S MAILBAG PODCAST. “The locker room was a funeral,” said Xavien Howard following Sunday’s game. Austin Jackson eight pressures. Jesse Davis injury isn’t considered serious. Tua completed one of four passes. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa underwent...

www.thephinsider.com

CBS Sports

How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time

The Miami Dolphins have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Buffalo Bills and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 2 of 2018. Miami and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
NFL
The Phinsider

Even with a 1-1 start, the Dolphins additions are enough to safely predict a 11-6 season and a playoff berth.

After suffering one of their worst losses in recent history and losing their starting quarterback, many think the Miami Dolphins are in for a long season. In fact, Kyle Brandt from the NFL Network did not even acknowledge the Miami Dolphins in preview of their game with the Las Vegas Raiders mentioning that if the Raiders don’t hurt themselves, this should be an easy win. Unfortunately, Kyle Brandt and other click bait analyst don’t provide any commentary or analysis to support their prediction. Last year, the NFL Network analyst predicted that the Dolphins would lose handedly to the Jacksonville Jaguars by as wide margin as 23-0. They thought those two teams were heading the wrong direction. They obviously were completely wrong as the Dolphins finished with 10-6 record and the Jaguars went 1-15. Based on how the team has performed in the previous two years under Coach Brian Flores, and the improvement the front office made in the off season, the Dolphins should make the playoffs.
NFL
WETM

Bills destroy Dolphins 35-0

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills notched their first win of the season in a 35-0 rout of Miami on Sunday afternoon in muggy Southern Florida. Even though they led 14-0 at the half, Buffalo looked like a completely different team in the second half, with the offense putting together a performance reminiscent of the 2020 Bills.
NFL
chatsports.com

Snap Count Notes: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills had a few hiccups that left fans worrying for some of the game, but in the end won in exceedingly convincing fashion. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen the Fish so thoroughly squished. Week 2 is where we’d start trying to piece together personnel patterns. It’ll be a little harder this season though as Buffalo was able to pull starters in the second half.
NFL
audacy.com

OPINION: Bills at Dolphins: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

The Buffalo Bills look to avoid starting the 2021 season 0-2 for the first time since 2018 when they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins, who are aiming to get off to a 2-0 start. Here are my three keys to the game for the Bills, plus notes,...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins LT Austin Jackson said it felt reassuring to hear HC Brian Flores call him the starter after missing the past week on the COVID-19 list. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Dolphins WR Will Fuller didn’t attend Thursday’s practice due to a personal matter that isn’t injury-related. (Cameron Wolfe) Jets. Jets OT George...
NFL
chatsports.com

Off Tackle With John Fina Show LIVE: Talking Bills vs Dolphins

If you are looking for great insight, the best thing to do is hear what a 12-year NFL veteran and former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle has to say. John Fina is great at seeing what went well and what needs work, and at the same time packaging it in a way that #BillsMafia can consume it.
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bills-Dolphins Week 2 Preview

Last week didn’t go as planned. The Bills didn’t look like the team we thought they would be. Part of Bills Mafia is shook. Part of Bills Mafia is remaining calm. The team itself has gone all week preaching the same message: It’s early. It’s one loss. It’s going to get better.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder) WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot) Lotulelei did not play in Week 1 vs. Steelers. … McKenzie and Davis were injured in Week 1 but returned. … Milano did not miss a snap vs. the Steelers. … DE Mario Addison & WR Cole Beasley were given veteran rest day on Wednesday.
NFL
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 9/22/21: Offensive Line Changes On The Way

After that atrocious performance against the Bills, it should surprise no one that none of the starters are safe on this offensive line. It’s not the move I was expecting, but the Dolphins are planning on switching out Solomon Kindley for Liam Eichenberg this Sunday against the Raiders. The team has apparently discussed some other moves like moving Austin Jackson to guard and Robert Hunt back to right tackle. This offensive line is such a mess right now.
NFL
Times-Herald

Has the rivalry resumed with Bills-Dolphins?

There was a time when the Bills unquestioned rival was Miami. The Dolphins – “Dalphins” as late Buffalo play-by-play man Van Miller used to call them on the air – were formed in 1966 as an American Football League expansion franchise. And, at first, the Bills, an original member of...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bills vs. Dolphins: Five Questions with The Phinsider

One week we always look forward to is when the Buffalo Bills travel down to Miami to take on the Dolphins. One of those reasons is whenever the Bills head south, their performance seems to be off the charts. This is also the case with Josh Allen seeing that in six games versus the Dolphins he has been named AFC Player of the Week three times. The other reason we love Dolphins week is that we get to talk to our good friend Kevin Nogle from The Phinsider to get a scouting report on Miami.
NFL
chatsports.com

Phinsider Radio mailbag: What is next for the Miami Dolphins? Let us know!

The Miami Dolphins began the season with a win in New England, but following a big loss in Week 2, it seems that there are more questions than answers surrounding the team. Miami’s home opener, a 35-0 loss to Buffalo, was a concerning peak at the worst-case scenario for Brian Flores in his third year as the team’s head coach.
NFL

