CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Bats with Covid-like viruses found in Laos: study

By Ye Aung THU, Kelly MACNAMARA
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERbvz_0c4DQl1400
Researchers said their findings show that viruses genetically close to the SAR-CoV-2 pandemic virus 'exist in nature' among bat species /AFP/File

Scientists have discovered another clue to the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19, with bats living in caves in Laos found to be carrying a similar pathogen that experts suggest could potentially infect humans directly.

The virus has killed millions since it emerged in China in late 2019, and controversy continues to swirl around where it came from.

Some experts say it is animal-driven but others have pointed to the possibility the pathogen leaked from a lab.

Researchers from France's Pasteur Institute and the National University of Laos said their findings showed that viruses genetically close to the SARS-CoV-2 virus "exist in nature" among bat species in the limestone caves of northern Laos, which neighbours China.

Of the viruses they identified among the hundreds of bats tested in Vientiane Province, three were found to closely resemble the virus that causes Covid-19, particularly in the mechanism for latching on to human cells.

"The idea was to try to identify the origin of this pandemic," Marc Eloit, who leads the Pasteur Institute's pathogen discovery laboratory, told AFP.

Eloit, whose team analysed the samples collected, said there were still key differences between the viruses found and SARS-CoV-2.

But he said the work was "a major step forward" in identifying the pandemic's origin, confirming the theory that the coronavirus that has spread across the world could have started with living bats.

The authors of the study, which has been submitted to Nature for peer review, warned that their findings suggest the new viruses "seem to have the same potential for infecting humans as early strains of SARS-CoV-2".

"People working in caves, such as guano collectors, or certain ascetic religious communities who spend time in or very close to caves, as well as tourists who visit the caves, are particularly at risk of being exposed," the authors said.

- 'Natural spillover' -

International experts sent to China by the World Health Organization (WHO) in January concluded that it was most likely that the SARS-CoV-2 virus jumped from bats to humans via an intermediate animal.

A competing hypothesis that the virus leaked from a lab like the specialised virology laboratory in Wuhan was deemed "extremely unlikely", although it has yet to be ruled out.

Martin Hibbert, Professor of Emerging Infectious Disease at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine -- who was not involved in the Laos research -- said the most closely related virus was found to be able to infect human cells "as easily" as SARS-CoV-2 and therefore might be capable of infecting humans.

But he stressed that the virus is "not an ancestor of the pandemic strain".

"This work confirms the expected diverse nature of bat infecting coronaviruses and increases the evidence that natural spill-over events from bats to humans can occur," said Hibbert.

The authors of the Laos study, which has been posted on the site Research Square, said their results suggest the pandemic coronavirus potentially evolved through mixing between different viruses and species of bats.

James Wood, Head of Department of Veterinary Medicine at University of Cambridge -- who was also not involved in the research -- said it suggests "recombination between different viruses was likely involved, rather than there being a simple evolution of a single lineage over a long period".

In a comment to the Science Media Centre he said this not only underscores the likely role played by bats and perhaps other animals living closely together, but also shows the "risks inherent in living wildlife trade", where markets can help drive cross-species zoonotic transmission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Gonorrhoea doomsday: how will science stop it from evolving further?

The sexually transmitted infection (STI) gonorrhoea has been on the rise, and is the subject of sustained public health concerns. This is all thanks to the superbug Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a strain of the bacterium that’s resistant to antimicrobial drugs. In a new paper in the journal mBio, researchers from Flinders...
SCIENCE
New York Post

India fighting to contain Nipah, a virus deadlier than COVID-19

A 12-year-old boy has died in India of Nipah, a rare virus that is far deadlier than COVID-19 — and one that health officials have long feared could start a global pandemic. The unidentified boy died Sunday at a hospital in Kerala, the southern state already battling the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit country, officials there said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Virus#Bats#Covid#Afp File Scientists#Pasteur Institute#The Pasteur Institute#Nature#University Of Cambridge#The Science Media Centre
scitechdaily.com

400,000 Years Ago, Ancient Humans Turned Elephant Remains Into a Surprising Array of Bone Tools

Ancient humans could do some impressive things with elephant bones. In a new study, University of Colorado Boulder archaeologist Paola Villa and her colleagues surveyed tools excavated from a site in Italy where large numbers of elephants had died. The team discovered that humans at this site roughly 400,000 years ago appropriated those carcasses to produce an unprecedented array of bone tools—some crafted with sophisticated methods that wouldn’t become common for another 100,000 years.
WILDLIFE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Knowridge Science Report

This vaccine may fight all COVID-19 variants effectively

In a recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers found a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine can fight against all current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. They showed the vaccine formulations triggered a strong immune response in mice, protected hamsters from the virus, and remained stable at 37°C for up to a month and at 100°C for up to 90 minutes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

2 Simple Ways To Halve COVID Risk

Two risk factors for getting COVID that you can control. Getting sufficient sleep and avoiding workplace burnout can significantly decrease the risk of getting COVID. New research has found that both sleep problems and job burnout are linked to a higher risk of catching COVID. People feeling burnt out and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

Organic molecule remnants found in nuclei of ancient dinosaur cells

A team of scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and from the Shandong Tianyu Museum of Nature (STM) has isolated exquisitely preserved cartilage cells in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur from Northeast China that contain nuclei with remnants of organic molecules and chromatin. The study was published in Communications Biology on Sept. 24.
SCIENCE
gentside.co.uk

COVID-19: Could this be the origin of the virus?

The consequences of the virus have considerably changed our society and after almost two years since its emergence, researchers believe to have finally found its origin. Whether it is at the level of the world economy, social relationships or even sporting events, the pandemic caused by the virus has changed our global system. However, researchers at the Pasteur Institute have made considerable progress in the search for the origin of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Inverse

Scientists role play as Neanderthals to discover a dietary secret

It was the dead of night when a team of Spanish scientists snuck into a pitch-black cave along Spain’s Iberian peninsula. Adorned with headlamps, this team of researchers moved stealthily beneath a chattering of choughs — a jet black bird with flame-red legs and beak. In a burst of activity, the choughs were dazzled and confused by the sudden light, and the chase to “capture” and tag the raven-like birds began.
WILDLIFE
Best Life

If You Notice These 2 Things, You're at Risk of COVID, Virus Experts Say

The best practices for protecting yourself against COVID out in public have basically become second nature at this point in the pandemic. But when it comes to figuring out how careful you have to be when you're on the road, it can be harder to gauge exactly what might be putting your health in danger—especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. But virus experts advise that the situations putting you at the highest risk of COVID can look fairly similar no matter where in the world you are, warning that you should look out for crowded indoor spaces and a high infection rate wherever you are.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Island-hopping: Genetics reveal how humans settled remote Pacific

Easter Island's famous megaliths have relatives on islands thousands of miles to the north and west—and so did the people who created them, a study said Wednesday. Research showed that over a 250-year period separate groups of people set out from tiny islands east of Tahiti to settle Easter Island, the Marquesas and Raivavae—archipelagos that are thousands of miles apart but all home to similar ancient statues.
WILDLIFE
5newsonline.com

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
PIX11

Severity of COVID-19 may depend on levels of one protein

(StudyFinds) – One protein which scientists say sends out the “do not eat me” signal to the human immune system may be responsible for people having more severe cases of COVID-19. Researchers from the University of Kent have discovered that higher levels of this protein on the surface of infected cells may be blocking the […]
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Scientists Find Three Closest Known Relatives of COVID-19-Causing Coronavirus In Bats from Laos

Scientists have found three viruses in bats from the Asian country of Laos, which are more similar to the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 than any other known virus. The study, posted on the preprint server Research Square and not peer-reviewed yet, showed that the similarity of parts of the new viruses' genetic code with SARS-CoV-2 reinforces claims that COVID-19 has a natural origin. At the same time, their discovery means there are numerous coronaviruses with the potential to infect people, Nature reported.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy