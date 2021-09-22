Why Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta sees signs of defensive improvement with Gunners’ new center back pairing
Mikel Arteta believes that Gabriel and Ben White have already built the sort of complementary center back relationship that can help drive Arsenal forward from defense. Gabriel and White — who cost combined fees in excess of $100 million (£75 million) when they arrived in the summers of 2020 and 2021, respectively — have anchored the Arsenal defense to two clean sheets in their last two games with the former in particular winning much praise for his display in Saturday’s victory away to Burnley.blackchronicle.com
