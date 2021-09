The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation is looking for the right idea to improve Delaware, and the organization knows it could come from anywhere. "Reinventing Delaware is a feature program of the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation that's really celebrating my father's passion for bold ideas that make the state better, create jobs, and innovate," said Thère du Pont, foundation chair. "He loved innovators, he loved private enterprise. And Reinventing Delaware is a way to get there."

4 DAYS AGO