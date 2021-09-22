CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Our View: Spending | Don’t play politics with debt ceiling

By Joe Spear
The Free Press
The Free Press
 6 days ago
Once again, Congress plays a dangerous game with the raising of the U.S. debt ceiling.

We all know it’s inevitable, insofar as we all want to fund our favorite programs, whether that be military spending or the social safety net. But the continual threat of not raising the debt when we all benefit does no one any good.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is the latest fiscal bomb thrower, declaring Republicans will not support raising the debt limit. Doing so requires 60 votes in the chamber, meaning 10 Republicans would have to sign on.

The House passed the measure Tuesday evening on a party-line vote. The Senate figures to be a more difficult hurdle,

McConnell says he objects to the proposed $3.5 trillion in spending Democrats have put forth in their larger plan, though many Republicans signed onto the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that is now with the House. We should remember the COVID relief package that Republicans supported late last year added $900 billion in spending.

And while Republicans did not support the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden supported earlier this year that sent relief to working families, they passed a $1.5 trillion tax bill that provided generous tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy in 2017.

So let’s just call “excessive” spending even with both parties.

Democrats have now put forth a bill that keeps government spending at current levels through the end of the year, provides some hurricane relief and extends the debt ceiling. It’s a reasonable approach, similar to the approaches Republicans have taken in the past when they’ve needed support from Democrats. Democrats say they expect some Republicans to support their effort as they have supported their counterparts in the past. That seems fair.

Without a debt ceiling increase, the U.S. Treasury would have to start paying U.S. debt with funds as they come in and may default on some of its obligations.

“Doing so would likely precipitate a historic financial crisis,” wrote Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently in The Wall Street Journal.

Approving a high debt ceiling limit should not be a partisan issue. It’s required to help the U.S. pay obligations that come from spending supported by both parties.

TIME

Infrastructure, Social Spending and Debt Ceiling: A Guide to Congress’ Pivotal Week

It’s crunch time on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue. Both the White House and Democrats in Congress are scrambling to pass two bills that will form the cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s legislative legacy : a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that would expand internet access and repair the country’s aging physical infrastructure like roads and bridges; and a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that includes authorized paid family leave and expanded healthcare and childcare provisions.
Washington Post

Take the debt ceiling out of the equation

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s insistence that congressional Democrats must raise the debt ceiling without Republican support seems like a clear invitation for Senate Democrats to eliminate the applicability of the filibuster to debt-ceiling legislation. Senate Democrats should take him up on that invitation and carve out an exception for that legislation. While they are at it, why not eliminate the ceiling altogether? The debt should not be limited when the spending that will create it is already authorized. Of course, how much deficit spending legislators should authorize is another question.
Mitch Mcconnell
Joe Biden
Janet Yellen
Florida Phoenix

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The Independent

Senate Republicans block legislation to avert government shutdown

Republican Senators voted against a resolution that would have kept the government open and lifted the debt limit to prevent a default on the nation’s credit.The Senate voted 49-49 after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, switched his vote so he could bring the measure up again. Mr Schumer criticised Republicans for putting the nation’s credit at risk. “The Republican Party has solidified itself as the party of default, the party that says America doesn’t pay its debts” Mr Schumer said on the floor of the Senate after the vote. “Republicans would let the country default for the...
Daily Montanan

GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AOL Corp

Pelosi calls GOP debt limit stance 'irresponsible beyond words'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday harshly criticized Republican leaders as Washington is again locked in a high-stakes game of brinkmanship over the U.S. debt limit. "Isn't that irresponsible beyond words?" Pelosi said during an interview on ABC's "This Week." The U.S. government is poised to run out of money...
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell needs to stop playing games with the debt ceiling

Hysteria, like controversy, is usually a manufactured phenomenon in Washington. But when it comes to the increasingly vocal worry that Congress will not raise the debt ceiling, the hysteria is real and warranted. This is no arcane exercise in wonkery. All of us and the global economy will be in for a world of hurt if Congress fails to act.
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
