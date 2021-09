The YMCA of Washington County is kicking off the fall season with a new craft and vendor fair tomorrow. The inaugural Hometown Harvest will take place at the Wellman YMCA from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 25 different craft and food vendors from Washington County. Wellman YMCA Membership Director Brenda Reasor shares how they came up the idea for this event, “I just came to work for the Y in April and a couple of years ago, back in ‘17 and ‘18, a friend of mine and I had put on a big two years worth of shows out at Dwight Duwa’s property outside of town. And I just kind of like doing this. I like putting this kind of stuff together. So I had spoken to Amy [Schulte], our CEO, about it and she said give it a shot. So here we are.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO