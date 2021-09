The Westwood Middle School and Coffee Middle School volleyball teams are teaming up to fight cancer on Friday, Sept. 17. CMS will host Westwood with a junior varsity game at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m. Throughout the night there will be opportunities for donation: there will be a raffle for a volleyball signed by both teams, cancer awareness t-shirts promoting each team will be for sale and a memory banner will be there to be signed. All proceeds from these donations will go directly to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital on behalf of both volleyball teams.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO