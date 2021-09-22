Houma area high school football top games for LHSAA Week 4 — and predictions

The Courier and Daily Comet’s Chris Singleton predicts winners of the top five high school football games in Houma area for Week 4. St. James (2-0) at Assumption (1-1) St. James 4-star senior receiver Shazz Preston has scored three touchdowns in two games, including a spectacular 15-yard catch from quarterback Marquell Bergeron in a 41-26 win over Landry in Week 3. St. James defensive back Cyler Christmas has stepped up with three interceptions in first two games. Assumption junior linebacker Ty’Jai Jones stood out with 15 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble in a 7-0 loss to E.D. White in Week 3. I expect the defenses will lead the charge again during this Week 4 showdown.