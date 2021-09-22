Deadline Approaching to Register to Vote for Upcoming November 2021 Election
As required by law, those who plan to exercise their right to vote on November 2, 2021, General Election must be registered to vote at least thirty days before the election. The deadline to register with the Board of Elections is October 4, 2021. In addition, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not done a change of address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.www.peakofohio.com
