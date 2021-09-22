CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you build scalable tech around garage sales? WNY founders plan to find out.

By Dan Miner
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s no doubt that garage sales could use modern technology tools. From web-based marketing support to point-of-sale systems that support credit cards, there is a world of secondhand stuff out there begging for escape from its analog existence. At least, that’s how Andrew Mitchell sees it. The Lockport-based software engineer...

