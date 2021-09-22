CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Green Organization to develop $40 million, 162-unit complex in Amherst

By James Fink
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 6 days ago
A large apartment complex is planned for a vacant swath of Millersport Highway land north of the University at Buffalo Amherst campus.

Demand for apartments is driving a Williamsville developer to move forward with a mixed-use project on Grand Island. The plan: Triple S Development LLC is proposing to convert an existing one-story former warehouse into a $5 million three-story building. Triple S is working with Grand Island officials to obtain the final approval needed to advance the project.
COLLIERS ENGINEERING & DESIGN PARTNERS WITH BERGMANN

Colliers Engineering & Design, a national multi-discipline engineering design firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to partner with Bergmann, of Rochester, New York. Bergmann is an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that offers full service building, planning and design capabilities. “Bergmann’s geographic reach complements our existing national footprint and will help us scale-up our existing services,” explained Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design. “They will also provide us with several new services and building design capabilities that can be leveraged across our entire client network providing large project and design-build experience.” “This unique partnership supports our focus on continued growth for our clients, partners and employees,” stated Pietro V. Giovenco, PE, President and CEO of Bergmann. “Together with Colliers Engineering & Design we bring to the market a depth of expertise and portfolio of capabilities that will serve increased demand across the nation. All with a shared focus on excellence and the highest quality of service.” The addition of Bergmann’s services to Colliers Engineering & Design’s existing service lines promises to create a dynamic and positive environment, positioning both entities to better serve their clients with more comprehensive services and continue growth opportunities within the A/E industry. This agreement maintains the firm’s senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers Engineering & Design’s unique partnership model and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Colliers Engineering & Design Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with a network of offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including Civil/Site, Transportation, Governmental, Survey/Geospatial, Infrastructure, Geotechnical/Environmental, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy, and Project Management. Our talented professionals utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com. About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
Meet 6 women guiding economic development in the region

You probably know many of their projects throughout Western New York. Now get to know these six women who are leading regional economic development efforts in a variety of communities. Director of development, Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning, Buffalo. Time in post: 11 months. Years in economic development field: 10.
Donna Mostiller Joins Belmont Housing Resources for WNY Board of Directors

Mike Riegel, President of Belmont Housing Resources for WNY, announced the election of Donna M. Mostiller to the organization’s Board of Directors. Mike Riegel stated: “Donna has worked very hard to achieve a great deal of success during her career and has established herself as an expert in her field. We are fortunate to have her join our team, as she will make an excellent addition to our Board.” Donna Mostiller is the Director of Human Resources at Niagara University. Prior to joining Niagara University in 2014, she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc. in Buffalo, New York for three years. Prior to Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc., Ms. Mostiller was employed at People Inc. as Assistant Director of Human Resources. Donna graduated from Medaille College with her Master’s Degree in Business Administration and received her BA from Oberlin College. Donna Is also a 2008 graduate of Leadership Buffalo. She holds certifications in Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Six Sigma Yellow Belt. Belmont Housing Resources for WNY is a leading advocate for quality affordable housing. In addition to administering rental assistance programs, they provide a variety of housing-related programs and services promoting home ownership and asset building, educating renters and landlords, and developing and managing affordable housing.
Sear Steakhouse to reopen at Kleinhans under new model

Sear Steakhouse is coming back, but at a new location and with a slightly different model. The new operation will be called Marcato by Sear and will replace Henry’s at Kleinhans Music Hall. Unlike the former operation inside the Avant building on Delaware Avenue, which was open nightly, the new site will be open to ticket holders prior to concerts by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, including its Saturday night pops concerts and the classic series.
ECMC to pause inpatient elective surgery, ICU transfers to combat staff shortages

Erie County Medical Center Corp. has begun limiting ICU transfers and will pause all inpatient elective surgery as of Monday to address workforce shortages. With a vaccine mandate approaching Sept. 27, the Buffalo trauma hospital is already facing significant shortages of workers in clinical positions such as nursing and certified nursing assistants, as well in departments like dietary.
Health care organizations disaster-plan as New York's vaccine mandate hangs in limbo

Relying more on expensive temporary workers. Pulling management team members out of their offices and onto patient floors. New York's vaccine mandate for health care workers with religious exemptions is on hold, for now, but that hasn’t stopped hospitals and health care organizations from taking a hard look at how they'll maintain staffing levels and keep care sites open if the mandate goes ahead.
